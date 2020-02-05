A simple word like "breakup" doesn't even begin to do justice to just how complicated the dissolution of a relationship can be. The unwinding of two lives can be a truly daunting emotional and logistical challenge, particularly when your lives have enmeshed the point where others in your lives also have a stake in the relationship ending. Like, for example, when your family has built bonds with your now-former partner and, despite your breakup, your family still loves your ex and may want to maintain a connection with them. In fact, according to Connell Barrett, a dating coach for The League and the founder of Dating Transformation, this scenario is fairly common. "[It's especially true] if your folks had expectations that this person would be part of the family," he tells Elite Daily. "Just as you can still have feelings for your ex after the breakup, your parents can still be fond of that person and still have an emotional connection to them."

The question is, does your family owe it to you to cut ties with your ex just because you've ended your relationship? That's where things can be a bit complicated, as Cherlyn Chong, a dating and breakup recovery coach for professional women, tells Elite Daily. "While it's completely reasonable to expect your family to side with you, they're still their own person. So, if they have a good relationship with your ex, it won't be as easy for them to cut ties completely, and they might not even want to," she explains. "They have the right to decide who they want to keep in their lives." Yeah, it's complicated. If all of this is sounding a bit too familiar and you're not sure how to proceed, here's how the experts say to navigate this tricky scenario.

What To Do If You’re OK With Them Maintaining A Relationship.

SDI Productions/E+/Getty Images

Because the reasons for a breakup can be so varied, it's natural that your response to an ex remaining in your life, even peripherally, can be complicated. It may be that you don’t want to be in a relationship with them anymore, but you don't necessarily have negative feelings toward them that would prevent you from wanting them around. In that case, it might just come down to setting proper boundaries, says Barrett. “Just because you and your ex ended things, that doesn’t necessarily mean your family should cut ties as well. They’re entitled to stay in touch with your ex, so long as you agree and that they’re being respectful of you,” he explains. “For example, if your mom wants to have phone calls with your ex, you may be fine with that. But if she wanted to invite him over in your presence, you would probably not like that. There are boundary issues to consider.”

If it still hurts to hear about your ex, then Dr. Gary Brown, a prominent couples therapist in Los Angeles, suggests putting limits on how much information your family shares with you about their continuing relationships. “What you need to determine is just how much, if anything, you want to hear about their interactions with your ex. If the breakup is recent, it may be too painful to hear about it,” he tells Elite Daily.

What To Do If You Want Your Family To Cut Ties With Your Ex.

Maskot/Maskot/Getty Images

Depending on how you and your ex left things after the breakup, it may be that it's just too painful for you to have them in your life at all. In that case, the experts say you’ll need to communicate this to your family. ”You will have to have a vulnerable chat with your family about how you truly feel about the situation,” says Chong. “A great way to do this is to state how you feel, and the specific action that caused you to feel this way. Don't accuse or blame, just be specific as to why it hurt you. Then, state the potential consequences if this were to continue.”

Dr. Brown says it's best to stay away from making demands, but instead request that they respect your feelings. “You may very well want to sit down with each of them individually or together and let them know what about all of this is so painful,” he says. “Especially if your ex was cruel, mean, emotionally, and physically violent, then you certainly can feel justified in asking your family to cut off ties with your ex.”

It's important to remember that your family may also be mourning the end of your relationship, which is why Barrett suggests coming from a place of compassion when talking with them. “Appeal to their love and affection for you, and say that by honoring this request, they’re helping you to heal from this break-up so that you can be happy. Appeal to their better angels,” he concludes.

Breakups can be hard and messy, and not just for the couple going through them. Having empathy for all the parties involved is definitely important, but at the end of the day it’s important to honor what you need in order to heal and move on.

Experts cited:

Dr. Gary Brown, a prominent couples therapist in Los Angeles

Connell Barrett is a dating coach for The League, and the founder of Dating Transformation

Cherlyn Chong, a dating and breakup recovery coach for professional women