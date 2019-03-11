If you’re not sure which of the explanations best fits your situation, Barrett says that you can still tell the difference. “The dead giveaway that someone truly wants to get back together with you is a direct message, a phone call, or a text message. They’ll come out and ask you, or ask to meet in person,” he says. "If they only go as far as liking photos, chances are they’re just trying to cling to that bond that you used to have. They’re stuck in the past, and unable to move forward.”

If you're not interested in a reconciliation, their continued presence on your timeline can feel really frustrating. If you want the behavior to stop, Barrett says the kindest thing is to speak up and let them know it's really over. “Message them directly and suggest a no-contact policy that includes social media. But keep in mind that your ex is probably hurting, so be gentle,” says Barrett. “Don’t make it about your annoyance. Just say that you’ve been thinking and that it will be easier for you both to heal if you had zero communication for a while.” While being direct like this can be difficult, Barrett says in the long run it's actually better for everyone. “Yes, they will feel a sting, but you’re giving the other person the gift of clarity, and also helping you both move on, which is a kind, loving thing to do,” he concludes.

Social media is great in so many ways, including how it connects us to the people in our lives even after long periods of time and distance — but obviously that gets a little tricky when you add in the ex factor. So, if someone is sticking around after you've gone your separate ways, chances are, as Barrett said, they are doing so because some part of them doesn't want to let go. The important takeaway here is that if it makes you uncomfortable, you have every right to say so and, if they don't hear you, to block them. They are not entitled to stay in your life either IRL or online. Period.