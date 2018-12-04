Oops meant to text someone else! Anyways, how are you? Yes, we all remember high school. It seemed so easy then, to totally and unabashedly accidentally-on-purpose text our crush something weird, just to get some response. When it's been a while, and your crush hasn’t contacted you, it's easy to start to panic. Did they die? Did you miss a signal they were giving you that they weren't into it? Did you talk too much about why Ariana Grande is iconic? (Not possible!)

From asking about a their fave coffee spot to sending a subtle brag about a new promotion, there are tons of ways to reach out to a crush after no contact. Texting first can be daunting, but taking the reins and being in charge can feel really good, and honestly, is kinda hot. Whether you're a capital-A Alpha and a first text to a crush is NBD, or you're on the shyer side and need a Scorpion Bowl and a pack of besties to proofread before sending a "Hey" (with no punctuation) — we've come up with eight foolproof ways to reach out to a crush who hasn't contacted you that are better than, Sorry texted the wrong number!

1 Miss. Manners Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It was so good seeing you *insert the last time you saw them/when numbers where exchanged* I'm planning on going to *insert something you weren't really planning on doing, but will if crush comes*, you'd be more than welcome to join! This is the type of text you send in the daytime, when you're speculating what kind of hangout you want next with your crush. This is a way to ask your crush if they're going to something that you already know they're going to and make it look like it was your idea to go.

2 Easy Breezy Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hey, we're headed to *some bar or party you're literally headed to* come through! This is the type of text you send at nighttime, when you're already out with your friends lookin' cute. It's a last minute way to hang, and hopefully a chance for your crush to see you in your comfort zone — with your besties at your fave place.

3 Just putting it out there. Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hey *insert crush's name* it was awesome to meet you the other day, you seem really cool. This is a way to open communication without asking for a date or a set hangout time in the first text.

4 Statement Piece Gerardo Mora/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I'd love to get food or something next week, let me know when you're around! This is a way of asking someone to hang that skips the, "So, do you want to hangout?" And also gives your crush a chill way to let you down, "I'm actually pretty busy! I don't think I have time," which takes the pressure off of "No, I don't want to go on a date."

5 Caring Questions Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hey, how did *insert whatever you talked about last* end up going? Maybe your crush was on their way to a big final or applying for a new job. Asking about how something went shows you remember the conversation, and care enough about them to check in.

6.Callback Noel Vasquez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images *Gif or meme of inside joke you shared in the past, or reminder of an old joke* If you and your crush bond over humor, you've probably shared jokes or little bits. Sending a "callback" or a reminder of a joke you've made in the past shows that you are smart and funny (duh) and that you remember the bit.

7 Keep it simple. Bob Levey/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hope you're having a good day! There's also nothing wrong with a "Hey! What's up?" or something equally mellow, that says, I'm wondering how you're doing today.