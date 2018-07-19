Personally, when someone tells me they're still friendly with their ex, I can't help but be a little skeptical. I know not all breakups are dramatic, Bachelor-worthy blowups complete with screaming and crying, but they still signify the end of a relationship. Therefore, it's difficult for me to understand how you can be just friends with someone who you were once romantically involved with. So if your boyfriend or girlfriend still talks to their ex, I totally get why you might not be 100 percent on board with it. However, it is possible that your partner doesn't have any ulterior motives. Perhaps they're just genuinely interested in maintaining a friendship with a person who was once very important to them.

If you're concerned about your significant other's relationship with their ex, you're totally justified in starting a respectful conversation about it. There are effective and ineffective ways to have that discussion, although the way your partner initially reacts could tell you everything you need to know. Before you question your S.O.'s commitment to you, though, you may want to take a look at your own potential biases.

If you feel weird about the fact that your partner still talks to their ex, that's completely valid. You don't want to come off as accusatory (that won't help the conversation progress in a comfortable manner), so consider asking yourself the following questions before you sit down with your S.O. Once you know the answers, you can better assess how to deal with the situation.

Do you feel secure in your relationship?

How often is your partner communicating with his or her ex?