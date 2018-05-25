If You Want To Have Kids, Here’s When It’ll Happen, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

If you're close with someone who has kids, you've probably heard that the day they became a parent was the greatest day of their life. The life they lived before they had children is a distant memory, while their new job as a parent is the most spiritual and loving experience they could have ever imagined. Even someone who has decided not to have kids (which is totally up to everyone, individually) can't help but be moved by the beauty that is parenthood. Whether you've been dreaming of having a child of your own ever since you can remember or wavering back and forth on the concept of becoming a parent, no one can deny what a profound choice it is. However, if you have decided that you want to start a family, knowing when you'll have kids, according to your zodiac sign, can help put your mind at ease.

Some zodiac signs would rather have kids as soon as possible while others would prefer having ample time to prepare. Truthfully, there's no right or wrong answer for how someone should go about becoming a parent. The most important thing is whether or not someone is ready to carry such an important responsibility, and if we're being honest here, that can happen at any age. If you're eager to find out when your zodiac sign is destined to have kids, keep scrolling.

Aries

When you know you want something, you don't hesitate for one moment before making it happen. If you've recently decided to have kids, it won't be long before a child is in your life. This is why it's not uncommon for you to have kids at a young age, such as your early 20s, or become the first parent in your group of friends.

Taurus

You have a deep concern for security and stability. Therefore, it takes you a while to come to the decision of having children. You would also prefer not to have kids until you're financially and mentally prepared for the commitment. You tend to have kids after you've graduated from college and cultivated a career, which commonly happens in your mid-30s.

Gemini

Indecisive by nature, you change your mind a lot before officially deciding to have kids. You're also a child at heart, so you wouldn't want to wait too long before starting a family. This is why it's common for you to have kids around your late 20s or early 30s, when you've had time to think things through, while still feeling like a young parent.

Cancer

You value the home and family above all else and you've probably been dreaming of becoming a parent for some time now. However, you'd prefer not to have a kid until you're positive their life would be full of love. Of course, you've likely been preparing for parenthood since forever, so it would make sense that you'd have kids around your mid-20s.

Leo

When you imagine yourself as a parent, it involves the image of a picture-perfect family. You don't want to rush through the process but you don't want to wait too long either. You also need to mentally prepare for being the greatest parent in existence. This is why you tend to have a kid around age 30, because at that point, you're ready to set your needs aside.

Virgo

If you want to start a family, you're likely concerned about doing it sooner rather than later and being able to have a lot of kids. You've probably planned out exactly how long you'll wait between having each child and you've got an ongoing list of baby names. This is why, believe it or not, you're known for becoming a parent around your early to mid-20s.

Libra

You want to be able to have it all as a parent and thus, you would probably prefer to have kids around your mid to late 20s. At this young-ish age, you'll still very much feel like you can relate to your kids as they grow up while also being mature enough to lead them towards greatness. You probably imagine yourself as a cool, stylish, and youthful parent.

Scorpio

When you decide to do something, you're known for focusing completely on the matter and centering your entire life on it. Once you've made the decision to have kids, it won't be long before you've got a child of your own. This is why it makes sense for you to have kids around your mid-20s, after you've also had time to pour your attention on yourself.

Sagittarius

Of all the signs, you're the least likely to want to rush into having kids. You've probably got a million adventures planned before settling down and starting a family. This is why you probably wouldn't want to have kids until you're well into your 30s. Even then, you'll probably take your kids along with you for any wild plans that pop into your head.

Capricorn

You're a very ambitious zodiac sign, as well as a very practical one. You've probably got personal plans that you'd like to accomplish before having a child and when you do, you'd like to be in a financially secure place. It makes sense that you'd probably wait to have kids until you're around your mid-30s, when you'll feel most confident in your parental abilities.

Aquarius

You're known for being very independent and free-spirited. Therefore, the idea of having a kid might scare you at first. However, once you've had ample time to experience life on your own terms, you'll be fully ready to lean into the idea of parenthood. This is why it makes sense for you to have a kid around age 30, after you've had your 20s all to yourself.

Pisces

Naturally empathetic and caring, you've probably always felt like having kids was your destiny. However, it can be difficult for you to make a commitment and stick to it, which is why it can take until your late 20s or early 30s to finally have kids. By then, you've had time to daydream about your future in a million different ways before settling on the future that makes the most sense.