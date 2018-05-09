If You Want To Get Married, Here's When It'll Happen, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

The moon and stars can provide guidance that can inform you as you go about navigating your fate, especially when it comes to forming different relationships with yourself and with others here on Earth. One of things you get to decide when forming those relationships is whether or not marriage makes sense for who you are as an individual and a lover. If you are thinking about marriage or know that you want to get married one day, there are different milestones for when you'll get married, based on your zodiac sign.

Of course, if you have no inclination toward marriage, that is fine. Honor your own interests. The universe hands your own fate to you, and then you get to decide what it is you want to do with it. If you don't want a wedding to be in your cards then it doesn't have to be, regardless of what the stars might say.

Different signs approach the question of matrimony differently. Some signs believe that they have to have everything locked down and be a completely self-sufficient person before they can share their life with another human being. Others treat marriage as a choose-your-own adventure, and are more open to making it up as they go along. Whatever your style is, know that there isn't a right or wrong way to go about marriage. As long as you're happy with your own choices, you're bound to win.

Aries (March 21 To April 19)

An Aries knows that they are ready to get married when they have tried out every other kind of relationship style and become bored by them. For an Aries, marriage is something they do impulsively. This fire sign isn't afraid of chaos — in fact, chaos is where Aries thrives. They'll take the plunge because what's the worst that can happen? Disaster is simply change in disguise.

Taurus (April 20 To May 20)

Being a provider is extremely important to Taurus. A Taurus might want to get married their whole life, but won't settle down until they are certain that they can put food on the table, that rent will be covered, and they have a savings account. Taurus believes that as long as they are in financially stable place their union will be healthy and happy. Until they achieve that landmark of financial stability, they don't feel like they are in any rush to get married and in fact would rather wait.

Gemini (May 21 To June 20)

If a Gemini wants to get married, they'll start making plans to tie the knot as soon as their partner expresses interest in the idea. This is because Geminis show their affection through twinning, mirroring their partner's desires through the actions that they take. It's important that Gemini doesn't lose sight of themselves throughout the wedding planning process; otherwise they might find themselves making compromises when they thought they had a clear plan.

Cancer (June 21 To July 22)

A Cancer won't get married until they are in an emotionally supportive relationship where they know they can say, do, or feel anything and their partner will stand by them. Before Cancer can get to this point of security, they might go through a few different relationships that don't give their hearts what they need. But once they have found the one who stands by them and makes them feel safe, they feel empowered to embark on a marriage and build a life together.

Leo (June 21 To July 22)

A Leo will get married when they have found a partner who adequately appreciates them. Leo needs praise heaped upon them; words of affirmation are extremely important for this proud fire sign to feel loved. They won't settle for someone who puts them down or knocks them off their high horse. When a Leo is ready to get married, it's because they are with a partner who encourages them to always keep leveling up.

Virgo (August 23 To September 22)

A Virgo won't get married until they feel like they are in a good place with their career. To them, the decision to propose might be linked to whether or not they land a significant promotion or get the raise they are angling for. This has to do not only with their sense of security, but with how they derive their own self-worth. They won't feel solid within the relationship until they have met the concrete goals they have laid out for themselves.

Libra (September 23 To October 22)

A Libra will agree to get married to the first person who proposes to them. Ruled by Venus, the planet of love and harmony, Libras who want to get married make a wedding their mission in life. This approach might lead them into unions that their friends and family question, or multiple marriages within a single lifetime. Regardless of whether or not their marriage works out, the relationship will provide them with an important lesson they need to acquire in this lifetime.

Scorpio (October 23 To November 21)

A Scorpio will get married when they decide they are ready to get married, and not before. Even though this sign is extremely loyal, they will struggle against anything that makes them feel tied down in a relationship. They will need to feel like they are in control; if someone else proposes to Scorpio, they will probably say no.

Sagittarius (November 22 To December 21)

A Sagittarius will get married when they have found someone they can leave and return to at will. Exploration is extremely important to them, and needs to be proven over the long-term. They might need space within the relationship to experiment with other lovers or try living in different countries before they know that they can really settle down. That's because Sagittarius treats life as a learning experience; they need to know that their partner is expanding alongside of them so they don't feel inhibited in their personal growth.

Capricorn (December 22 To January 19)

A Capricorn gets married when it starts to make sense for tax purposes. They are extremely rational and grounded when it comes to love and romance. Although they have their own ways of expressing affection, marriage is mostly transactional to them. Capricorn just wants to make sure that the both of you are provided for and you have a plan moving forward. For Capricorns who want to get married, a wedding is simply another building block in your overall relationship.

Aquarius (January 20 To February 18)

Aquarius gets married because they want to help someone else out. They are generally pretty aloof and detached from conventional relationships, and are more interested in how they can push the envelope than conformity. That being said, they will happily get married to assist someone with their immigration status or to provide a friend with familial support. Because they are interested in the health of the collective, they will also get married if their partner really, really wants to — an Aquarius probably just won't place too much weight on the whole thing.

Pisces (February 19 To March 20)

A Pisces will get married when they feel like their dreams are coming true. They might see a sign that shows them it's time to get married, or it might be that they meet someone who feels like a true soulmate. As a sign that navigates mostly by how they feel at any given time, this moment might happen early or later in life but to Pisces, the year won't matter. It's the emotion they recognize: a truly supportive love that allows them to keep moving, with a companion by their side.