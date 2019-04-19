Unlike the movie 27 Dresses, most brides don't have a maid of honor who doubles as an assistant and can basically plan their wedding for free. If you're planning a wedding (and if you don't hire a planner) then chances are you and your partner's family and friends are doing the bulk of the planning. But no planning strategy can guarantee that everything will go flawlessly, and if you find yourself in a situation where you have to fire your wedding caterer last minute, it might be helpful to know what to do. So you, ya know, don't lose your deposit and end up with no food to feed your guests.

Now, that's not to scare you or any bride! You are definitely not alone in firing a vendor last minute. However, canceling any vendor for your wedding last minute is still a big process that can have seriously stressful consequences. So, to avoid that, be honest from the get-go about what you want. "If you are working with a vendor and you are finding that maybe you aren't communicating the way you want, then take the time to say that," Kia Martinson, a wedding planner for ESTOccasions, tells Elite Daily.

Vendors are busy, so understand that they might not respond immediately. "When you hire someone, and you trust them, they are going to work for you, and they know what they are doing," Martinson adds. "You picked them for a reason and micromanaging may not be effective. If you aren't a caterer per say then realize you may not know the best way do something for a wedding, but communicating what you want and finding that middle road is important."

As far as actually canceling the caterer goes, Martinson says to be careful and make sure it's actually what you want. She says "working with a catering company for six months to a year, and then to try to cancel them just before the wedding," could be "dangerous. You will clearly lose your deposit, and you may be charged for the food order. She explains this is fair if they haven't broken contract, so do be prepared to potentially shell out a lot of cash. Of course, if they've broken their end of the contract, then that's a different story. However, if it's something that's changed on your end, it's technically not their fault.

In order to avoid a nasty fallout, Martinson suggests planning ahead as much as possible. "If you are having major issues with the catering company and they are not providing what was agreed upon in a contract that may be a reason to fire them," she agrees. "If they aren't providing you with the right service leading up the wedding, then take the time to communicate that to them. Don't let it build," she says. Most importantly, "Always have a contract, and work out the details."

At the end of the day, your wedding should be about you and your partner. You should have the dress you want, a cake you love, your favorite flowers, and dishes your guests will love. So if you feel like you need to cancel your caterer (even at the last minute) and you're prepared to deal with the consequences, follow your gut. You deserve nothing but the best on your wedding day, but make sure you have another food option ready to go.