As all the characters in Grease will tell you, summer lovin' can be a blast. That is, of course, if you and your boo are remotely near each other. Whether you or your partner are interning in different cities, or going on traveling adventures with separate friend groups, it's not always easy to soak up the sun if you miss your partner when you're apart. Of course with today's technology, you and your partner can stay totally connected throughout the hot weeks of summer. From calling, to FaceTime, to sending little voice notes throughout the day, your phone can help you feel close to your boo all through the summer, even if you're physically far away.

From silly texts to sexy sexts — sending messages to your boo can be a great way to connect throughout the day when you and your love are parted by time and space. Sending a cute text when you miss your partner can be the perfect way to feel closer, and to express your feelings for them under the hot, summer sun.

Here are 18 sweet and sunny texts to send your partner when you're apart for the summer and you totally miss them.

1. A Punny Hello Giphy What did the ocean do when it missed the sand? It waved. 🌊 Hi!

2. Safety First! Giphy Wish you where here to help me put sunscreen on my back.

3. Nature Calls Giphy Our love must be like camping, because missing you this summer is in tents (intense). 🏕️

4. Keep Up The Heat Giphy Get ready to break a sweat when we see each other again.

5. Buzz Buzz Giphy Are you a bumble bee? Because missing you totally stings.

6. If You Like Piña Coladas Giphy Drinking a piña colada, but missing you a whole lotta!

7. Grab Your Sunnies Giphy I better grab some sunnies, because texting you just brightened up my day!

8. Show Me Your Tan Lines Giphy Maybe tonight we can show each other our tan lines on FaceTime.

9. The Air Is Conditioned Giphy Have you been hitting the gym? Because you look just as ~conditioned~ as the AC that's keeping me cool rn.

10. Water Safety! Giphy I know I need to wait 30 minutes after eating before swimming, but how long do I have to wait before I can kiss your face?!

11. Pack A Lunch Giphy Are you a container of snacks and refreshing drinks on the beach? Because talking to you everyday always make me totally cooler.

12. Beat The Heat Giphy If you were here we could take cold showers together during this heatwave.

13. Are You A Lifeguard? Giphy I hope you're a CPR-certified lifeguard, because you're taking my breath away and I'm drowning in your eyes.

14. You Can Hear The Ocean Giphy If you hold a sea shell to your hear you can hear the ocean. I think it's saying you should come visit me this weekend and take me to dinner.

15. O' Captain Giphy Good thing we're not sailing together, because you'd be all that I could see, and then we'd get lost at sea.

16. A Shakespeare Summer Giphy Shall I compare thee to a summer's day? Thou art more lovely and more temperate. (But also like a summer day, it seems like the sun is never going to set on our time apart. I miss you!)

17. Slip N' Slide Giphy Can't wait for you to slip n' slide right into my bed when I see you again in a few weeks.