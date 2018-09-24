One of the hardest parts of a breakup is adjusting to your ex's absence in numerous areas of your life. Morning and nighttime can be especially difficult because you may have spent a lot of time with your partner during these points in your day. For instance, if you find that you really miss your ex's good morning texts, it totally makes sense that you feel this way. It's hard to find a new routine in the wake of a breakup, but it's not impossible. Starting off by missing that morning text can make the rest of your day feel pretty gloomy. Instead of waking up discouraged, try adding something new to your morning routine that is just for you.

For example, if you liked to enjoy your morning coffee and text your ex before work, you can still be social and connect with someone over your morning joe by texting a friend or family member. If you have hobbies like yoga or reading, consider setting aside time in the morning to do that special activity that puts you at ease. This won't necessarily heal your broken heart, but you can start your day with the reassurance that there are numerous things outside of your former partner that can fulfill you. If you want some more examples of things you can do in the morning, check out the following tips!

1 Meditate Giphy If you've been feeling particularly uneasy or anxious since your breakup, meditation might be the right choice for you. If you haven't tried it before, meditation may seem intimidating. Just remember you don't need to commit to an hour every morning — you could even try it out for five minutes a day. Consider downloading a meditation app like Calm for guided meditation. This can clear your mind and leave you feeling more prepared to take on your day.

2 Meme it out. Giphy If you are missing that social connection from checking in with someone as soon as you wake up, consider sending a funny meme to your best friend or your friends' group chat. This is a great way to check in with someone in the morning without delving into anything emotionally serious. It's definitely good to talk your feelings out if you need to, but sometimes, sharing something funny with a friend is enough to cheer you up.

3 Send pet photos. Giphy Another way to fill that spot in your morning with something bright is sending a picture of your pet to your family group chat. Or, if you don't currently have a pet, but your parents or siblings do, ask them for morning pet pictures. If you feel comfortable, you can mention that you're going through a breakup and you want to start your day with something that makes you smile. People that love you will likely understand and be happy to help.

4 Journal regularly. Giphy If you feel really lost in thought or emotion when it comes to your breakup, journaling might be a great idea for you. Waking up and writing about your feelings or thoughts can give yourself a moment's relief from everything swirling around in your mind. It can help you sort out why you feel the way you do, and that is an important step in the healing process. If you aren't sure where to begin, you can check out some journaling tips. The idea is that this should make you feel better in the long run, so if writing your feelings makes you even more sad, you definitely aren't required to do so.

5 Get active. Giphy The CDC explains that physical activity can reduce your risk of depression, clear your mood, and improve your sleep. If sitting still leads you to dwell on your ex in the morning, maybe you could consider a more active routine. Even simple exercise can improve your mood, according to the CDC. Morning yoga right in the privacy of your own bedroom could help you reset your mind and start your day right.

6 Use a breakup app. Giphy Another idea when it comes to replacing your morning text session with your ex is checking in with yourself and your healing. Believe it or not there's a breakup app out there that can help you do just that. Mend has a daily journal feature, reminders for self-care, guided recordings about healing, and more. If you're used to using your phone in the morning to talk to your ex, you could try this app out instead.