I have a very bad habit trying to sabotage my relationships early on. When things start to get good and it feels like it's going somewhere, there's a little voice in my head that encourages me to try and push that person away — in order to see if they will stick it out. It took me a long time to see what I was doing and why I was doing it. What I came realize is that it's the voice of my long-term trust issues telling me I need to test my potential partners to make sure they really care about me, because I don't feel safe just believing myself worthy of their love and commitment.

Here's the thing: It wasn't always this way. It developed over time with a handful of betrayals, bad experiences, and one particularly awful, emotionally manipulative relationship. While I survived that experience, it definitely left some psychological scars that showed themselves whenever I was expected to trust someone — an sometimes when I needed to trust myself. Instead of confidence, their words and actions, which I had internalized, would come back to haunt me and I would act out in response. I knew I couldn't be the only one who's experienced this. Turns out, I'm definitely not. "When we internalize what someone else says and take it on as our truth, that can impact how we make decisions in relationships moving forward if we're not solid on what we believe," Diana Dorell, intuitive dating coach and author of The Dating Mirror: Trust Again, Love Again, tells Elite Daily. Those traumas can also come up again in our future relationships, as Dr. Gary Brown, a prominent relationship therapist in Los Angeles, tells Elite Daily. "Words have meaning and when a former lover said things that were truly hurtful whether true or not — their words can damage our ability to trust in the next relationship,” he explains.

Is all this resonating? Are you wondering if something an ex has said is contributing to your current trust issues? The experts say that, if your ex said any of the following things, there is a good chance they did.

1. “You can trust me.” Giphy One of the most damaging things a partner can say if they don't actually mean it is “you can trust me,” Celia Schweyer, a dating and relationship expert at Dating Scout tells Elite Daily. That's because they are basically gaslighting you. “If these words were a lie, but you still believed them, this might bring up huge doubts in yourself and your sense of people. Next time you hear those words from a new partner, you might not believe them again even if they're totally honest this time,” she explains.

2. “You are emotionally damaged.” Giphy Schweyer warns that an ex telling you that you are emotionally damaged, if internalized, can become a self-fulfilling prophecy. What they aren't saying is that they are the one doing the damage. “People who are emotionally damaged have a hard time handling relationships. They also have troubles dealing with new people in their lives. So, if your ex tells you that you are emotionally damaged, this will make you think, ‘Am I really emotionally damaged?',” she says. It becomes a Catch-22, explains Schweyer. “You can't trust people with your emotions just because you were told that you can't handle your own emotions.”

3. ”You're bad in bed." Giphy Telling someone they are bad in bed is not just unkind, but, as Dorell warns, it can have a lasting effect on your self-confidence both in and out of the bedroom. “Even if it was said in a joking manner, this can cause insecurity that can make you not want to open up sexually to a new partner or cause you to sabotage it before it gets to that point,” she explains.

4. “It's your fault that...” Giphy “Being constantly accused of wrongdoing causes major harm in a person, even more if these accusations come from the person you love the most, your partner,” warns Schweyer. So, if every fight you had with your ex was “your fault,” this can have an effect on your self-esteem, she says. “Not only do you start losing trust in yourself, this will also harm the balance in a relationship and make you become the weaker part, courtesy of your partner's words.”

5. Nothing. Giphy Sometimes, the one thing an ex can say that will create the most long-term trust issues is nothing at all, explains Schweyer. “Yes, there are some things that need to be left unsaid, but nothing hurts more than just disappearing without a word,” she says. "You'd probably spend a lot of time thinking about what went wrong, and you might even blame yourself for it because who else will you blame? Without a proper closure, you will have a hard time figuring out why things didn't work and this could affect how you treat future relationships.”