"If you're single, make sure you're dating and meeting potential partners. If you're in a relationship, reinvest the energy from your fantasies into your own relationship," says Chlipala. If you are dating someone, remind yourself of all of their positive qualities. Also, think about the consequences that cheating would have on your other relationships, like with your mutual friends. You could potentially lose your significant other, your friend, her significant other, and the rest of your social circle if you act on these feelings.

It's critical that you avoid involving your friend or her significant other any further. Even if you have good intentions, telling one or both of them about your feelings could make the situation much worse. "What happens if your friend marries this partner? They'll probably be hyper-alert that something may happen between you and their partner, and you may lose a friend. This would be within your friend's right as you are a threat to their relationship. You are not a 'friend of the relationship' if you are actively fueling your feelings," says Chlipala.

There are plenty of fish in the sea. While it can be tempting to go after your friend's boyfriend or girlfriend, as long as they're together, that person is off limits. In the event that they do break up, after an appropriate amount of time you can ask your friend if she is OK with you dating her ex. If she isn't, don't do it — unless you are willing to lose her and potentially other friends to that relationship.

