Whether you broke up with your ex one week ago or one year ago, as long as their number is still in your contacts, the possibility of sending a barrage of embarrassing text messages after one too many happy hour margs is ever-present. Drunk texting is just one of those things that will probably make you cringe long after your ex has forgotten the offense. Even if you had no intention of maintaining a friendship, if you drunk-texted your ex and still want to do some damage control, depending on the severity of the situation, all hope is not lost. According to NYC-based relationship expert Susan Winter, the first step is to bite the bullet and re-read the exchange with your sober hat on.

"Your level of embarrassment (if any) is contingent upon what you wrote," Winter tells Elite Daily. "Did you sext-bomb your now engaged ex? Did you reveal far too much about your feelings of missing them? Were you angry or reprimanding? Upon re-reading what you’ve written, would your ex understand and think it’s funny, or judge you?" The answers to these questions will greatly impact how you should proceed. If you weren't on speaking terms with your ex anyways, or they didn't even bother to respond, it might be best to just delete their number and move on.

"Consider deleting your ex’s number from your cell," agrees Winter. "Do you really need it? If the relationship is over and you‘ve both moved on, there’s no reason to cling to the past, especially if it’s problematic in the present day." On the other hand, if you and your ex have transitioned into a platonic relationship or are still part of the same friend circle, not addressing the situation could lead to more awkwardness down the line. If things got heated and you said some things you really regret, it's worth taking the initiative to clear the air. "Apologize by sending a gracious text the following morning," advises Winter. "If you said anything in haste or anger, correct it with the sober truth and clarify anything that’s inaccurate."

Marco_Piunti/E+/Getty Images

If the texts weren't too bad and you want to keep your follow up message short and sweet, apologize, make a light-hearted comment acknowledging that you were drunk, and leave it at that. Winter recommends texting them something along the lines of: "Hey, I’m so sorry for the text messages. Well, guess I’m going dry for the next month. Hope you understand," or, "I feel absolutely awful reading these text messages. Lesson learned. I can’t do shots. Please accept my sincere apologies." However, if the things you wrote were particularly hurtful, over-the-top, or intense, a more in-depth explanation may be necessary. Consider writing:

Hi [insert their name], so sorry about the previous messages. [Insert the part where you clarify something horrible you said] I think your brother is great, and I hope you can ignore the drunken rant. Again, my apologies. Wishing you well.

The truth is, plenty of people are guilty of sending an embarrassing text message or two while drinking. Even though it may feel humiliating after the fact, the sooner you can stop beating yourself up about it, apologize, and try to block it out, the better. Nobody's perfect, and perhaps the silver lining in the situation is the realization that it's time to delete your exes number and leave the past where it belongs.