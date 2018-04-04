I'm a firm believer in the "if you don't love me at my 2007 Britney Spears, then you don't deserve me at my Beyoncé" motto. Allow me to explain. In 2007, Britney Spears had a bit of a breakdown. She shaved her head, married Kevin Federline, and was caught on camera banging at a car with an umbrella. And, well, Beyoncé is just Beyoncé. The point is, if you don't love me at my rough points, then you don't deserve me when I'm thriving. Now, "if you don't love me at my" memes are trending on Twitter, and people are coming up with the best examples ever.

Here's how the challenge worked on Twitter. Basically, people were given these blanks to fill:

If you don’t don’t love me at my _______

Then you don’t deserve me at my _______.

In order to fill in the blanks, people used images rather than words. For example, Netflix posted a pretty sweet one with scrawny Hercules in the place of "if you don't love me at my," and buff, hunky Hercules in the place of "then you don’t deserve me at my." So clever, so hilarious, and SO REAL.

You see the point is that, if someone doesn't truly love you at your worst, then they really don't deserve you when you're at your very best. If someone doesn't love me when I'm bashing cars with an umbrella all whilst rocking my new buzzcut in public, then HOW can I allow them to enjoy my presence when I'm crushing it on stage, dancing on water in my stilettos? If someone doesn't love me when I'm a scrawny wimp, then how can I allow them to revel in my presence when I'm a hunky god? The answer, my friends, is that I can't. No self-respecting person can (or should!) allow someone to love them at their best if they don't do the same for them at their worst.

Still not totally and completely convinced this is true? Maybe you're just more of a visual learner. Scroll along below and see all of the great examples people came up with, from before and after Hercules shots to before and after Natalie Portman in Black Swan shots to Mr. Krabs shots to Demi Lovato, and, of course, Lindsay Lohan shots. Read along and REJOICE!

If you don't love me at my neon orange hair, then you don't deserve me at my sexy model headshot.

If you don't love me at my dabbing on live TV, then you don't deserve me at my soulful, intellectual gazing into the distance.

If you don't love me at my Poot, then you don't deserve me at my "Sorry Not Sorry."

If you don't love me at my scrawny Hercules, then you don't deserve me at my buff, beef-castle Hercules.

If you don't love me at my Netflix DVD, then you don't deserve me at my Netflix online.

If you don't love me at my grumpy grouch, then you don't deserve me at my "joyfully popping out of a trash can."

If you don't love me at my flop, you don't deserve me at my groundbreaking box office hit.

If you don't love me at my sleep-deprived Mr. Krabs, then you don't deserve me at my sexy, booty shorts-wearing, car-washing Mr. Krabs.

If you don't love me at my "cigarette jammed into a peach," then you don't deserve me at my "peach booty in sexy panties."

If you don't love me at my "Bethenny Frankel selling cookies at the grocery store," then you don't deserve me at my "Bethenny Frankel on the cover of 'Forbes.'"

If you don't love me at my "playing the flute through my tears as we lose the championship," then you don't deserve me at my "joyfully playing the flute as we win the championships."

If you don't love me at my naked, broke, and alone SpongeBob, then you don't deserve me at my SpongeBob on payday.

If you don't love me at my pre-pubescent Harry Styles, fake-sipping a beer in bed with his eyes closed, then you don't deserve me at my sexy Harry Styles, brushing his teeth in a swagged-out suit backstage.

If you don't love me at my young, beardless James Harden, then you don't deserve me at my current-day, sexy James Harden with a beard and a fly suit.

If you don't love me at my "crying in my robe with no makeup on" Meryl Streep, then you don't deserve me at my "slaying the workplace" Meryl Streep.

If you don't love me at my evil eyes, then you don't deserve me at my most perfect self.

If you don't love me at my "Jane Fonda eating with no makeup on after an award show," then you don't deserve me at my "Jane Fonda crushing it on the red carpet at said award show."

If you don't love me at my Kristen Swanson, then you don't deserve me at my Sarah Michelle Gellar.

If you don't love me at my caterpillar, then you don't deserve me at my butterfly.

If you don't love me at my Michael B. Jordan in 'Fantastic Four,' then you don't deserve me at my Michael B. Jordan in 'Black Panther.'

If you don't love me at my "Andy Samberg eating a burrito in the hot tub with frosted tips," then you don't deserve me at my "Andy Samberg as a hot cop."

If you don't love me at my Zac Efron with a weird, striped beard, then you don't deserve me at my joyous Guy Fieri.

If you don't love me at my Justin Bieber mugshot, then you don't deserve me at my Justin Bieber thriving.

If you don't love me at my "curlers in my hair with jammies on in the middle of the night," then you don't deserve me at my glamorous Hollywood headshot.

If you don't love me at my "Lady Gaga dressed up as a pawn on a Candyland game," then you don't deserve me at my "Lady Gaga with fire coming out of her boobs."

If you don't love me at my "Jon Snow, distraught and lying on the snowy ground," then you don't deserve me at my "Jon Snow, fur clad and ready for battle."