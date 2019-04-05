I don't know why time travel hasn't been invented yet. As a millennial who is constantly filled with all the nostalgia, I would love to relive several fond memories from my childhood and teen years. I'm still trying to bring back these moments by hosting Disney animated movie nights with my best friends, and going to Backstreet Boys concerts in Las Vegas. If you could travel back in time, I'm sure you'd want to experience your favorite memories from growing up again, too.

Let's face it: The '90s and early '00s was the best time to be a kid. We had the best bands, Nickelodeon TV shows, snacks, and coolest fashion trends. It's no wonder why everything is coming back in style now. Though, as much as I love a good comeback, it can't quite beat the OG. That's why I need my very own Bill and Ted phone booth so that I can take a trip back to the good old days.

I would definitely want to do all 10 of these things with my friends once again, and I'm sure you'd put these on your to-do list as well. So, if anyone is able to talk to a scientist, let them know our nostalgia is too real and something needs to be done about it ASAP. Thanks!

1. Doing 'TigerBeat' Quizzes With Your BFFs At Sleepovers VGstockstudio/Shutterstock I loved it when my mom let me buy all the teen magazines from the store, most especially TigerBeat and Bop. The best was when you were at a sleepover with your friends, and spent basically the entire night doing the quizzes. You could find out if you should go on a date with JC Chasez, Leonardo DiCaprio, or Taylor Hanson. (For me, I wished for all of the above.)

2. Competing In 'Legends Of The Hidden Temple' Giphy Honestly, I would love to be on any of the Nickelodeon game shows. There was Double Dare, Figure It Out, and Guts, but the one I dreamt to be on (and still do) is Legends of the Hidden Temple. I bet I would be absolutely terrible at the temple run, but you don't know until you've tried.

3. Going To An *NSYNC Concert Brian Bahr/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Many millennials have been hoping, begging, and wishing for an *NSYNC reunion for years. That is why I need to time travel to experience a concert of theirs once again. I'd definitely want to see a No Strings Attached era show with tons of singing, dancing, and pretending to be marionettes.

4. Eating As Many Dunk-A-Roos As Possible Giphy What I would give to just dunk some tasty cookies in vanilla icing once again. If I was back in the '90s, I would eat all the Dunk-a-Roos I could get my hands on.

5. Attending A Taping Of 'TRL' Scott Gries/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I always wanted to be one of the people standing outside a TRL taping with a big sign. Though, if I'm traveling back in time, I want to dream a little bigger and attend an actual taping.

6. Chatting With All Of Your Friends (And Crushes) On AIM Giphy Sure, we have texting and dating apps now, but nothing really compares to AIM. It was the OG that started it all. The best was coming up with your screen name, and putting a cute away message with colorful, fun font. If you could go back in time, you'd likely hit up your old crushes and besties.

7. Shopping The Latest Trends At Limited Too YouTube Growing up, one of my go-to shops was, of course, Limited Too. It's where I spent my entire allowance that I saved up. You could get a matching outfit of a jean mini skirt and bright-colored top, and everyone at school would be super envious of your new ensemble.

8. Dressing Up Like The Spice Girls With Your Best Friends Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images The Spice Girls were everything in the '90s. You and your squad embraced the girl power and wanted to be just like them. If you had the chance, you'd each dress up as your favorite — platform heels and all — and dance around to "Wannabe" all night long.

9. Watching TGIF With Your Family David Prado Perucha/Shutterstock Let's be honest: TGIF was the best block of shows on television to stream when you were a kid, and you miss it terribly. If you stayed home on a Friday night, you likely loved any excuse to watch your fave TV shows with your family.