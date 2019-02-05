If The Passion Is Gone From Your Relationship, You'll Notice These 4 Things

My boyfriend and I often joke that our friends and family must be rolling their eyes on the inside by this point, because we can’t help but gush about each other. And this wasn’t just a tendency at the beginning of our relationship when we were first falling in love. To this day, each of us still likes to brag if the other one made a thoughtful gesture, accomplished something impressive at work, or did something totally hilarious. I never gave much thought to the significance of this habit, but Masini says that when you stop doing that, it can definitely be a red flag.

“If you find that all your references to your partner are put-downs or complaints, chances are, you’ve lost the spark,” she adds. “Passionate couples want their friends and family to know how great their partner is, and they glow when they talk about their partners.

Pay attention to how you talk about your boo to other people — if it’s hardly ever about anything positive, that could indicate that you’ve lost some of the passion that inspires you to boast about them.

According to Masini, the more time that passes in a relationship, the more effort you may need to put in to sustain the passion.

“The more familiar you are with each other the more difficult it is to keep the mystique that nourishes passion,” she explains. “People don’t realize how much work relationships are, and that passion requires energy to keep it going. There are things you can do to promote passion in a relationship — but if you do nothing, chances are, it will fade.”

Beyond just familiarity and comfortability, Masini says there are other issues that can compromise passion.

“Over time, partners can become resentful over little (or big) issues that go unaddressed or unresolved,” she adds. “This resentment can build into a barrier to passion. Brushing issues under the rug, not spending time on them, or not finding a mutually agreeable solution will affect your relationship in the passion department — even when the issues have nothing to do with love and sex.”

If you feel like the passing is lacking, Masini says the first step is to figure out why — and then start doing something about it ASAP. The good news? It’s definitely possible to re-ignite the spark if you make passion a priority. That may mean surprising your SO with a thoughtful gift once in a while, putting in some extra effort while getting ready on date night or making more time on the weekends to re-connect with them. As long as both you and your boo put in the necessary effort to re-discover why you’re together, you can ramp up the heat in no time.