What's that old proverb about actions speaking louder than words? Big presents and fancy dinners can be nice, but those gestures certainly aren't the only way to express real affection and care. If your love language is acts of service, someone offering you a helping hand may be the fastest way to your heart.

If you've always been a little more "show" than "tell," you may already know the importance of someone walking the walk over talking the talk. Dependability is hot. And knowing that you can always rely on your special someone to really show up for you is a game changer. Though acts of service may be your go-to, it's important to remember that you can have more than one love language. Love is an all-you-can-eat buffet.

While astrology can't dictate everything, it can be fun to consider how the stars inspire different personality traits. And if you're looking for someone to show that they care by offering help and going out of their way for you, knowing which signs are drawn to acts of service can be super insightful.

Here are the four zodiac signs that prioritize acts of service, so you know who to keep an eye out for.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22) Though they may be known for being a little #extra, this fire sign is all about generosity. Sure, they like to be the center or attention. And yes, the lion wants nothing more than to swoop in and be the hero. Yet on a deeper level, Leo is protective and loyal, and loves going out of their way to do things for their partner. Whether they pick you up from work when your car is in the shop or clean your whole house before your parent's come over, Leo will demonstrate how much they care by helping you out before you even ask.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22) Virgos are all about sweating the small stuff. Organized and painstakingly detail-oriented, Virgos will go out of their way to find little ways to make your life easier. From Marie Kondo-ing your makeup bag and nixing all of your expired Glossier to knowing your class schedule better than you do — this earth sign shows they care by hammering out all the little bumps along the way. Virgos live by their to-do list, are quick to take action, and will stop at nothing to do a good deed for the one they love.

Pisces (Feb. 19–March 20) Creative Pisces are one of the most expressive signs in the zodiac. Empathic and intuitive, Pisces are great at sensing what their partner needs. If they notice that their boo has been working overtime and hasn't had time to grocery shop, the fish will clear their schedule to make a big dinner. If they see their partner's been super stressed, they'll download a bunch of meditation podcasts. While they're likely to shower their partner in compliments and art projects, this fish is also known for showing their love with their nurturing actions.