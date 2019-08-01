If you aren't sure if you're famous, there's one of two ways to know: 1) Rihanna knows you by name or 2) Queen Bey knows you by name. Sorry, that's about it. Your number of Instagram followers can't help you here. But seriously, Rihanna's standing "O" at the BET Awards catapulted alternative rapper Lizzo's career to new heights. And now, another star is connecting their "Mama, I made it" moment with the megastar singer. In fact, Idris Elba's comment about the moment he knew he was famous shouts out Rihanna and Beyoncé, so you know he made it, made it.

Idris Elba is not a new name to Hollywood and film. The British actor was People's Hottest Man Alive in 2018. He's so smooth that many fans hoped the actor would play the first black James Bond. Though, that first was given to Lashana Lynch. In doing so, she will play the first black and female 007. No complaints here.

Anyway, Elba moved on to the next best thing. He's coined as the "black Superman" in his latest blockbuster Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw. Oh, and if you aren't a fan of movies or TV, he's even big in the music scene. There's a good chance you could've jammed to his DJ set at Coachella. Elba is basically everywhere and kinda already super famous. However, there's nothing like the Rih Rih and Bey seal of approval.

On July 31, Elba sat down for an episode Complex Studio's Hot Ones to eat spicy hot wings (yum) and to dish about himself. Elba admitted that his special "Mama, I made it" moment came in 2016 when he co-chaired the Met Gala (which is also a pretty big deal).

"I had Lady Gaga coming up to me, Rihanna, Beyoncé, coming up to me, shaking my hand," he said. "I felt super famous. And [Met Gala co-chair and Vogue Editor-in-Chief] Anna Wintour, bless her heart, she championed me as someone who should host it." Aww... Wintour probably has the kindest eyes behind those thick, black sunglasses.

First We Feast on YouTube

Elba went on to reveal that many of the other guests barely recognized him. "Half the people didn't even know who I was," he added. "They're like, 'Who? Oh, OK, he was on The Wire, yeah, yeah yeah, yeah, yeah. My dad's seen that. It was great, apparently. Great." Well, The Wire was his U.S. break out role.

Fun fact, Elba and Beyoncé already worked on a project together prior to the 2016 Met Gala meet-up. Queen Bey played Elba's wife in the 2009 thriller Obsessed which was basically about an office temp who gets the feels for her boss (Elba) and his wife is not having it. And, since I'm always down for a good bout of nostalgia, you can watch the trailer here.

Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube

You might also remember, Elba made a few comical appearances in The Office before starring in BBC One's detective show Luther. He plays Heimdall in Marvel's Thor and Avengers movies as well as the father of my children in my dreams. LOL.

Honestly, the man has quite the career, with one of the most interesting roles yet to come. Elba's going to be in the first film adaptation of the Broadway musical Cats opposite Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, and Judi Dench.

I don't think I'm ready to see the sexiest man alive in virtual cat hair, but, then again, I might not hate it. Anyone know if Rihanna and Bey are down? If so, so am I.