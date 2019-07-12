As unbelievable as it may sound, the royal wedding was over a year ago! The spectacular event wasn't just beautiful, it was also filled with celebrity invitees and other royals that gave the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a guest list rivaled only by that of the Met Gala. And as if you didn't already have plenty of FOMO from the royal wedding, it turns out that Idris Elba DJ’ed at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding, and she gave him a playlist of songs she wanted to jam out to on her big day.

In an interview with BBC Radio 1Xtra, Elba spilled some tea on Prince Harry and Markle's wedding reception. While the wedding ceremony was broadcast on live television for the whole world to see, the reception was private. Elba explained that the Duchess of Sussex was pretty specific when it came to her song requests. "Meghan sent me a playlist with some bare tunes on it," the 46-year-old said. And while Elba didn't give too many details about the playlist, he did say that Meghan's California roots could definitely be detected. "There was some West Coast on it," Elba said.

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Even as an official member of the royal family, Meghan remained true to herself with her wedding playlist, which, you go girl. You should be able to jam to your favorite songs on your wedding day, royal or otherwise. Picturing Elba laying down some "West Coast" tunes is comforting. He didn't divulge any more details about the wedding, and seemed to want to protect the happy couple's privacy. When asked about specific rappers who might be on the playlist, Elba simply responded, "I’m not gonna put their business out like that, that’s not fair." He added, "Ask Meghan and Harry."

And yes, I am currently imagining Meghan and Harry breaking down to 2Pac and it's bringing me immense joy.

It's nice that Elba wants to give the couple their privacy, which is clearly something they value. In fact, Vanity Fair reports that when Meghan made an appearance at Wimbledon on July 4, her team requested that no one take photos of her there, as she was watching the tournament as a private citizen and it wasn't part of her royal duty. Additionally, Meghan and Harry skipped the tradition of posing with their newborn baby outside the hospital almost immediately after the birth. Instead, the new parents chose to introduce their son, Archie, to the world with a select few members of the press a few days after his birth.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Harry and Meghan definitely seem to prefer to maintain a bit more privacy than Will and Kate. Of course, as Prince Harry is further down the line of succession, it makes sense that he and Meghan would live their lives with as much privacy as possible. And while it would have been nice to know what songs Meghan has on her Spotify playlists, my guess is we'll only ever be able to dream. (But my money's on everything Beyoncé and maybe some '90s throwbacks.)