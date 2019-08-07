I Tried Kourtney K's Butt Routine & It Truly Lit A Fire Under My... You Know

I had basically just assumed celebrities' butts were a next-level creation ,paid for by an expensive personal trainer and carefully honed through constant rigor. Kourtney K was recently seen showing off her strong bod on a trip to Turks and Caicos with her sisters, and it left me wondering what she does to work out. And lucky me, she just happened to share her booty workout on her website, Poosh. It turns out you don't need a fancy trainer or gym membership to whip your booty into shape. I tried Kourtney K's butt workout, and my rear feels tight.

Kourtney K's butt workout can be done in less than 30 minutes. That's right. In the Poosh video, her trainer Coach Joe walks Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian through six exercises, each of which takes less than five minutes to complete. I wanted to give this workout a try to see if anyone could do these moves, and the results were positive. You don't have to be famous to move your body, and everyone deserves to feel good about themselves. So, I studied Coach Joe's workout for Kourtney K and put it into action.

All you need is a Bosu call. If you don't have one, all the exercises can be done from the ground instead of a ball, but the ball gives you an extra balance challenge. I did Kourtney's workout five times a week for two weeks, and let's just say my booty thanked me (if it could talk, which it weirdly can't, despite me spending years trying to teach it to). You can do each exercise for as long as you like, but Coach Joe recommends about five minutes on each of them. Read on to find the six exercises that Kourtney K does on the reg for her instant butt lift.

Poosh on YouTube

1. Step Up Onto Bosu Courtesy of Ginny Hogan For this move, keep the flat side of the Bosu ball on the ground. Set one foot on top of the Bosu and keep the other behind you.Then bring your back foot up, so your knee is in the air. The instability from the Bosu ball will cause your core to engage. (You can do this on the ground without the ball as a backward lunge, too, and you'll still be feeling it hardcore in your bootay.) Take it to the next level by jumping up with the standing leg that's on the Bosu. When I mastered the first move, I jumped out of excitement and immediately rocked off the Bosu, but that's OK. Falling down is fine. (As my Yoga teacher always says in tree pose, "Don't worry, trees sway.")

2. Knee-Up On Flipped Bosu Courtesy of Ginny Hogan This move is similar to the first one, but slightly harder. This time, flip the Bosu ball over so the flat side is up. Then, keep one leg on the Bosu and lunge back with your back leg. I found myself wobbling even more on this one, but I found that the faster I went, the easier it was to keep my balance. The increased instability engages small muscles I don't usually think I'm using, so I certainly felt it the next day. By day three, I was able to balance much better, and this one really burnt out my quads (in a good way).

3. Squat On The Bosu Courtesy of Ginny Hogan OK. I was ready to have both feet doing the work, and Coach Joe heard my prayer. For this exercise, keep the Bosu ball upside down. Stand on it with two feet, but heads up — it's still tough to balance with the soft side on the ground. Then, stick your arms out in front of you and squat down, pulse twice, and come all the way up. On your last rep, stay low for 10 seconds to burn it out. Those last 10 seconds really destroyed me, but they're what makes the exercise worth it, I think.

4. Lunge Onto The Bosu Courtesy of Ginny Hogan Time to have legs on solid ground, finally! For this move, start with both feet on the ground behind the Bosu (with the flat side down). Keep one leg on the ground and alternate lunging the other leg onto the Bosu. The spring from the ball gives you momentum while engaging smaller muscles. This tones your thighs like nothing else. To get some cardio in, Coach Joe advises to try speeding this one up. I found I was able to do this faster than the others because of the stability of having one leg down, so I got my heart racing.

5. Back Lunge Onto The Bosu Courtesy of Ginny Hogan Fifth move is the charm for that balance challenge. Here, put your front leg on the ground in front of the Bosu with the flat side on the ground, and put your other foot on the Bosu. Lunge down onto the Bosu, and then come up until that front leg straightens. Coach Joe recommends speeding this up and even adding a hop at the top, but it took me over a week of practice to have the stability to do that. Once I got there, though, I realized it really gave me an extra cardio kick.