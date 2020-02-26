You've been there before: You're scrolling through your Instagram feed when you see your favorite celeb post about their favorite new product — a face serum, vitamins that will make your skin brighter, or a specialty food service. You can't help but want to be like the stars, but are the products worth it? In Elite Daily's new series, I Tried, we put it all to the test. We're trying those products as well as celebrities' health and wellness tips, recipes, and life hacks. We'll do the leg work and tell you what living like your fave star is really like.

If you frequent YouTube, you've probably seen Kandee Johnson's face at one point or another. With 11 years' experience doing makeup tutorials — plus 3.87 million subscribers on her channel — she's one of the original go-to YouTubers when it comes to beauty tips, tricks, and hacks. But can the same be said for her expertise with hair care? To find out, I tried Kandee Johnson's OGX hair products.

In January 2020, Johnson launched four products she developed in partnership with OGX, a cult-favorite hair care brand that's available in most drugstores. In addition to an everyday-use shampoo and conditioner, the lineup included a dry shampoo and hydrating hair mask.

I should probably preface this by saying my hair is not exactly in the best shape. I love being a bleached blonde, but my strands are definitely dry from years of dyeing them, and I'm always on the hunt for a solution. So, with four new products to try, I was excited to hit the shower and get to styling. Here's how it went:

1. Ultra-Hydrating Hair Mask

OGX

To make sure I got the full effect of each item, I decided to introduce a different product from the collection into my hair care routine each day. First up, I tried out Kandee Johnson's Ultra-Hydrating Hair Mask, seeing as my hair was feeling especially dry after too much fun in the Los Angeles sun. According to OGX's website, Johnson's mask "helps hydrate, nourish, and keep color-treated strands as vibrant and luscious as ever." Sign. Me. Up.

I was instantly smitten by the product's sweet cotton candy smell and glittery sheen. In terms of moisturizing my hair, this product did the job. My hair felt significantly less brittle after one use of the mask, but be warned, too much of a good thing exists. I left the mask on a minute longer than the recommended time frame, and it ended up weighing down my hair. Stick to 3 to 5 minutes for sure.

2. Ultra-Hydrating Shampoo

OGX

According to OGX, Kandee Johnson's Ultra-Hydrating Shampoo is made to "hydrate, strengthen, and keep color-treated hair as vibrant as ever." Given that my hair is color-treated, I hoped this rang true.

After one use of the shampoo, I truly did notice a difference in the brightness of my hair color. It's not easy to keep blonde hair looking bright, and I've fought the good fight against brassiness time and time again. My hair looked instantly more luminous after using Johnson's shampoo, and even took on a more platinum hue than it usually does after I use a purple shampoo. So, this product just might be my new go-to.

Courtesy of Brandy Robidoux

3. Mermaid Dust Dry Shampoo

They say diamonds are a girl's best friend, but in between showers, I consider dry shampoo my true ride-or-die. So, when my hair was looking flat before an event, I knew it was time to try out Kandee Johnson's Mermaid Dust Dry Shampoo.

OGX

The product comes in an aerosol spray can, and first thing I noticed was the intoxicating smell. Similar to the hair mask, it smelled just like cotton candy. My hair (and bedroom) instantly smelled like the sweet treat when I sprayed the stuff, and I was more than OK with that.

As for what it did to my hair, it did wonders. My frumpy bangs instantly came back to life and my whole 'do got a big lift.

Courtesy of Brandy Robidoux

4. Ultra-Hydrating Conditioner

OGX

Like I mentioned, my hair could use some serious help in the moisture department. Sometimes, I even use two different conditioners in the shower to make sure my hair is manageable enough to style after. But in true "I Tried" form, I solely used Kandee Johnson's Ultra-Hydrating Conditioner this time around.

Surprisingly, I had no problem styling my hair after using this product. Not only did the conditioner quench my hair enough to make it workable, but it didn't weigh it down. That's a big one for me, since I like my volume.

Final Thoughts

Overall, I'd definitely recommend Johnson's line with OGX, especially to those ballin' on a budget. The products are high quality, restorative, and protect against color fade, all while being sold at drugstore prices. The collection is available at both Target and CVS, with prices ranging from $7.99-$9.99 per product. But IMO, a curated hair care line from my favorite beauty guru is pretty much priceless.