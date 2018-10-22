I Tracked My Virtual Relationship For A Week & Fell Deeper In Love IRL

On average, my partner and I virtually communicated eight times a day. This is lower than I was expecting, but now that I can physically see all our texts, emails, Facetimes, Snapchats, etc. in front of me, it feels right. The most we communicated was 12 times, on a Thursday, and the least we communicated was four times, on a Tuesday. We text roughly the same amount on weekends and weekdays. This is surprising to me, as well, since I assumed we would communicate more on weekends, when neither of us are at work. Additionally, we didn't text more or less on the days we saw each other in person.

Moreover, neither of us were more likely to virtually reach out to each other than the other. Over the course of seven days, I virtually communicated with my partner 25 times, and he virtually communicated with me 24 times. This shocked both of us. We both thought that I was much more of a texter than he was, but it turns out our communication habits aren't so far off — in fact, they're pretty much equivalent! I think we falsely believed that I was more prone to texting because I am so much more enthusiastic about technology than he is. Ultimately, our attitudes towards digital devices do not keeping us from communicating efficiently with each other.

The results for the time of day we choose to virtually communicate were less surprising. My partner and I texted twice as much in the afternoon (12 to 6 p.m.) as we did in the morning (7 a.m. to 12 p.m.), and texted three times as much in the evening (6 p.m. to 12 a.m.) This makes sense: We're both aren't morning people, so as our days went on, we began to think and communicate more clearly. Additionally, we text much more when we're off work than we do when we're at work (are you seeing this, @MyBoss?).