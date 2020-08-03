I Stole My Boyfriend's Shirt Has Vintage Tees You'll Want To WFH In & Insta

There's a good reason why so many people like to steal T-shirts and oversized hoodies from their significant other's closet: They're cozy AF. That's why I Stole My Boyfriend's Shirt has vintage tees you'll want to add to your collection ASAP. These one-of-a-kind finds are the perfect cozy wear for days when you're having a movie marathon with your SO, working from home, or want to update your vintage mirror selfie look.

There's a wide variety of styles to choose from, like vintage band and sports team tees to personalized tie-dye crop tops and sweatshirts. You'll even find Mickey Mouse apparel for any Disney stans out there to wear while watching classic animated movies on Disney+ and checking work emails.

There are a lot of comfy yet chic options to choose from, and you'll want to add everything to your cart after scrolling through their Instagram (@istolemyboyfriendsshirt). To make your shopping a little easier, check out any of these 12 I Stole My Boyfriend's Shirt tees and sweatshirts available on their site now. A cute new top deserves to be shown off, so don't forget to grab a few Instas of you chilling in your home office setup or cuddling close with bae.

1. This Sun Kissed California Crop Top Sun Kissed "California" Crop Tee $98 | I Stole My Boyfriend's Shirt This pink and yellow crop top will transport you to the sands of a beautiful California beach at sunset. Something unique about a lot of the I Stole My Boyfriend's Shirt tees is that they have one-of-a-kind embroidery on the collar. This one has "California" embroidered on it, but you can also purchase a tee that represents your fave state or one with an adorable heart.

2. This Splash Dye Zodiac Hoodie Splash Tie Dye Zodiac Hoodie- Sahara $198 | I Stole My Boyfriend's Shirt Along with tees, borrowing hoodies from your SO's closet is never out of the question. They're oh so cozy and feel like you're getting a hug all day from your favorite person. With a raw hem at the bottom and a splash dye pattern, this zodiac hoodie looks like it's been well-worn and loved by your partner.

3. This Vintage Mickey Mouse Tee Vintage Mickey Tee - Deep Blue $118 | I Stole My Boyfriend's Shirt Calling all Disney lovers: This Mickey Mouse vintage tee was made for you. I Stole My Boyfriend's Shirt actually has an entire Mickeyholic collection that features a variety of upcycled Mickey Mouse shirts and sweatshirts from the '60s to the '90s. This one-of-a-kind find features an adorable Mickey on the front. It's perfect for days when you're dreaming of being at the parks.

4. This Distressed Aerosmith Crop Top Aerosmith Crop Tee $128 | I Stole My Boyfriend's Shirt If rock and roll is your vibe, this distressed Aerosmith shirt is too cool to pass up on. It looks like you took your partner's old concert tee and cut it up, so it'll look great with your fave pair of denim shorts or cozy sweatpants. If you're looking for other bands, you can browse their Rock It Out collection that has a variety of vintage rock T-shirts.

5. This Vintage Pink Floyd Crop Top Pink Floyd 1973 US Tour Crop Tour $98 | I Stole My Boyfriend's Shirt Another top from the Rock It Out collection is this Pink Floyd concert tee from 1973. On days when you're working from home, you want to be as comfy as possible. That's where this rocker tee comes in. It'll pair perfectly with your fave pair of black leggings, sweat shorts, or joggers.

6. This Customizable Vintage Mickey Sweatshirt Vintage Mickey Classics Sweatshirt - Customize Your Embroidery Wording $175 | I Stole My Boyfriend's Shirt This sweet Mickey Mouse sweatshirt is customizable, and the bright color will make your WFH selfies pop. When you're customizing, you can something unique to you like your nickname, or a word that reminds you of Disney like "magic" or "dreamer."

7. This Vintage Giants Tee Giants Tee $88 | I Stole My Boyfriend's Shirt If your SO is a hardcore Giants fan, you'll look like you raided their closet by rocking this tee. I Stole My Boyfriend's Shirt has a whole section of graphic tees from the '70s to the '90s that you can choose from. You can also get them embroidered by emailing with what you'd like on the neckline.

8. This Tie-Dye Short Sleeve Sweatshirt Happy Silverlake Shorty Sweatshirt - Navy Tie Dye $159 $108 | I Stole My Boyfriend's Shirt For the ultimate cozy wear, you'll want to get yourself a sweatshirt like this tie-dye one. This is great for summertime in the air conditioning, because it has short sleeves. The Silver Lake embroidery will remind you of your fave California neighborhood to grab coffee and ramen in with your besties.

9. This Tie-Dye Swirl Tee Happy Coachella Swirl Tie Dyed Tee- Honeydew $148 | I Stole My Boyfriend's Shirt You can't help but smile when you look at this smiley face tie-dye tee. Like the name of the shirt, this would be perfect for wearing to Coachella or even getting cozy on your front porch while you listen to your fave Spotify playlist. The peach and green honey dew colors are also a vibrant mix that will definitely give you positive vibes whenever you look at them.

10. This Horoscope Sweatshirt Horoscope Sweatshirt - Aquarius $175 | I Stole My Boyfriend's Shirt If you love to check your horoscope every morning, you'll definitely want everything in the Horoscope collection. Each piece either comes in light grey, black, or a special color inspired by that zodiac sign's birthstone color.

11. This Horoscope Tee Cancer Tee-H.Grey $128 | I Stole My Boyfriend's Shirt This light grey horoscope tee is so cute. It features your horoscope hand embroidered near the collar, and even has a little star design. This purchase will be a sweet upgrade to the plain tees you typically rock around the house when you're working and lounging.