Being in college is tough on the wallet. Between student loans, school supplies, housing, and meals, there's a reason so many students have to find ways to be thrifty. Thankfully, Hulu is introducing a new plan specifically so college students can stream TV shows and movies on the cheap. Hulu's subscription discount for college students will give you full access to the streaming service for just $2 a month.

On Monday, Jan. 11, Hulu announced its new college discount, which is available to all students 18 years old or over who are enrolled at a U.S. Title IV accredited college or university. The deal makes Hulu's basic ad-supported subscription only $1.99 per month for college students, which is a notable markdown from the plan's standard $5.99 monthly cost.

To sign up for the discounted rate, all you have to do is visit Hulu.com/student. From there, you can sign up for the $2 subscription, and Hulu will verify whether you are eligible for the plan by using the digital verification platform SheerID. If you already have a Hulu account and are eligible for the discount, signing up for the college student subscription will update your monthly payments to $2. Your account will revert to the $5.99 plan if you are no longer enrolled in college. Hulu referred to the offer as an "evergreen deal," so you can take advantage of it whenever you'd like.

Getting a Hulu account in 2021 looks like a very good investment, especially at such a great discount. The streaming service released a ton of buzzy projects in 2020, including shows like Normal People; Love, Victor; The Great; Little Fires Everywhere; High Fidelity; and Mrs. America, along with movies that captured the internet's attention, like Happiest Season and Palm Springs.

Hulu's 2021 slate is looking even more exciting. The streamer is set to premiere the American Horror Story spinoff American Horror Stories this year, along with Kate McKinnon's Elizabeth Holmes series The Dropout and Selena Gomez's comedy Only Murders in the Building. On top of that, Hulu just inked a deal with the Kardashian-Jenner family, whose long-running reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians is ending in 2021. The famous family is slated to premiere a new reality show on the streaming service before 2021 ends.