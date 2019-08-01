Euphoria is the type of show that leaves more questions than answers after every episode airs. That means, as the first season has built up to its finale on Aug. 4, there are still so many things fans are left asking themselves. But perhaps the most important of all is: How will Euphoria Season 1 end? In an attempt to answer that, one viewer looked to the inspiration behind the series to come up with a thorough — yet deeply disturbing — answer.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from Euphoria Season 1. For those who don't know, HBO's Euphoria is actually based on a 2012 Israeli show of the same name. There are apparently tons of parallels between the current show and its predecessor, so one theory circulating within the Euphoria fandom is that the former will mirror the latter in its season finale.

To be quite honest, there is not a lot of info out there about the original Euphoria, but what fans have learned about it is that it's possibly even more shocking than its U.S. counterpart. That is kind of hard to believe, considering how much shock value the current show's episodes are packed with, but apparently, there are even darker places the newer series could go.

As a fan on Twitter reveals, if the U.S. version of Euphoria follows the same plot points as the Israeli one, the dramatic storylines of Rue (Zendaya), Jules (Hunter Schafer), Nate (Jacob Elordi), Fezco (Angus Cloud), and the rest of the characters could reach peak "OMG" in the Season 1 finale. The tweet goes:

I warned you, people, it's dark. Luckily, it's also pretty improbable that this will all happen, even if the actions mentioned in the tweet are in line with what went down on the original series.

Let's skip ahead to the one people will likely be the most horrified about. Fez is one of the least problematic characters on the show, and seems to have amassed one of the biggest fanbases through his kind acts toward Rue. It would be a complete 180 for him to carry out such a horrifying act such as sexually assaulting anyone, especially Rue, and it just doesn't seem to be the direction HBO has been going with him.

As for Nate, viewers have already seen how troubled and often straight-up evil this character can be, so it wouldn't be out of the realm of the possibility for him to kill someone on the show. However, while Nate is clearly very violent, he's also quite careful and calculating, so having him kill someone in front of a witness would be a bit of a departure from his usual behavior. However, there is a chance he accidentally commits the murder when taking his violence too far, or he could do it without realizing there's a witness.

As for Ashtray, it's kind of unclear what that little dude will get up to. Sure, he runs a pretty successful drug operation in his town, but is he capable of murder? Fans will have to wait and see for that one.

Above all, it's important to note that while the current Euphoria is based on the original, it's definitely not the same. As Reddit user AaronOffline pointed out: "Euphoria HBO is loosely related to that," they wrote, referencing the Israeli series. "I would say 20-30 percent is the same everything else is different, so much so that it I let lasted one season."

Whichever way the season finale shakes out, viewers can be assured it'll be filled with plenty of twists and turns that will leave them with plenty of questions to hold them over until Season 2.

The Season 1 finale of Euphoria airs on Sunday, Aug. 4 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.