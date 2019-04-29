“Cabs are here” officially has a new meaning in 2019. DJ Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino are back, but they’re a long way from the Jersey Shore. Gone are the days of reckless hookups and one-night stands, the duo is now looking for the real deal on MTV's Double Shot At Love. Beyond the love connections, though, there's no denying these two have the strongest relationship in reality TV history. But how well do Pauly D and Vinny *really* know each other? We're about to find out.

"This show happened because me and Pauly always wanted to do a show together," Vinny tells Elite Daily. "We both happened to be single and I think we always wanted to do a dating show, so put the two things together and timing was perfect." On their new show, Pauly D and Vinny are simultaneously dating the same 20 women. Unlike other reality dating shows, it's up to the contestants to pick the man they want to pursue.

As Pauly puts it, "It has the Jersey Shore aspect, it has The Bachelor dating aspect, it has The Challenge aspect, it has The Real World aspect." Vinny perfectly adds, "The world kind of needs a little more informal, ratchet version of The Bachelor, and we’re that thing for you."

There's definitely something for everyone on MTV's Double Shot At Love With DJ Pauly D And Vinny – and that's not even including Pauly and Vinny's own undeniable chemistry.

If you've loved the two of them since they were fist-pumping and getting ready for T-shirt time, then check out Elite Daily's "How Well Do You Bro Each Other?" below (see what we did there?).

Snooki who? J-What? These bros are stealing the show and taking over.

While fans have been following Pauly D and Vinny since Jersey Shore premiered in 2009, Pauly promises A Double Shot At Love reveals a whole new side of the reality stars. "You grew up with us, you watched every single aspect of our life. Now look at us looking for love — not just that quick hook up you’ve seen on Jersey Shore. We’re actually sitting down with these women for a month long, getting to know them, building real connections, and putting ourselves out there. You might learn some things about us that you didn’t know before. Like what it’s actually like to date a touring DJ, what it’s like to date me. And vice versa for [Vinny] as well."

As of April 29, only three episodes of MTV's Double Shot At Love With DJ Pauly D And Vinny have aired, and there are no clear frontrunners in sight. Pauly D and Suzi hit it off during Episode 3, but fans are still shipping him with Nikki pretty hard. And even though audiences are convinced Vinny and Maria have an undeniable connection, a lot of shots can be fired in the next few weeks.

Make sure to catch MTV's A Double Shot At Love With DJ Pauly D And Vinny Thursdays at 8 p.m. on MTV.