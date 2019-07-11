How To Wear Orange & Look Like A Total (Fruit) Snack

If you troll high fashion runways or track what trends influencers, models, and editors are wearing, then you might have noticed that a certain citrusy hue has been popping up a lot lately. If you want to rock it but aren't sure how to wear orange, the first thing to know it that you should rock it however the heck you feel like rocking it. Whether that means from head to toe or in subtle accessory form, that's cool — the most important thing is that you feel confident in your look, so don't overthink it and simply snag orange pieces that you're drawn to.

I know, I know — this is easier said than done. Orange and yellow are perennially heralded as the two most difficult colors to sport, which is unfortunate seeing as they're both so vibrant and cheery. But thanks to the wild ride that is 2019 style, both hues happen to currently be trending. Fashion is more fearless than ever before, so it's the perfect time to take chances with your look.

Below, see how three style mavens wore orange and draw inspiration from their looks to concoct your own.

Just A Hint

An orange accessory can make a huge statement, so do as Bella Hadid did and opt for orange sunnies to complete an otherwise simple look. Prefer to wear your bright colors below the neck? An orange bag or orange shoes will also do the trick and serve as unexpected pops of color.

Reese Slim Rectangle Sunglasses $18 | Urban Outfitters Buy Now

These sunnies scream 2000s cool and honestly make me want an Orange Julius from a mall food court.

Square Toe Kitten Heel Sandals $129 | & Other Stories Buy Now

Strappy sandals are also in this summer, so grab a pair in a blinding shade to add a subtle stroke of color to your style.

Go Halfsies

Believe it or not, orange bottoms — so skirts, shorts, pants, skorts, the like — are incredibly easy to style and still make a big statement. Pair them with a simple white tee for an effortlessly cool look, or wear them with a bold print in clashing colors if you really want to get gutsy.

Dickies Girl JUICY CARPENTER PANTS $50 | Dolls Kill Buy Now

Dickies in themselves are just plain rad, so you can't go wrong in wearing them, no matter what color they are.

Midi cross skirt $40 | Mango Buy Now

This skirt feels super elevated thanks to its side tie detail. I'd wear it with a white tank top and chunky boots, because edgy Creamsicle is my vibe.

All In

Co-ords and dresses make choosing an outfit a total breeze, seeing as the bulk of the clothing is already handled for you. They also make a bold statement among a sea of jeans or black skirts and tops, especially when worn in orange form.

Vroom Vroom Midi Dress $68 | Free People Buy Now

This midi dress is a bit of an optical illusion thanks to its cutout that makes it look like two separate pieces, and I am all about its wrap design.

ASOS DESIGN minimal jumpsuit with lace up and pockets $56 | ASOS Buy Now

Comfiest jumpsuit on earth? I think so. But thanks to its pockets and tie neckline, it looks super chic.