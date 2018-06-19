What if you both are on the same page about sexting in general (as in, you both are super into it), but your styles of sexting just aren't meshing and you aren’t getting the enjoyment and satisfaction from it that you would like? (And that you know you could get if you could give them a gentle push in the right direction.) It can be a little awkward to tell your partner they aren’t quite hitting the mark, but you deserve to be satisfied, and it can be done with some tact, so no one has to be embarrassed or feel awkward.

So, how do you bring it up with our SO? Dr. Jess says you can point your partner in the right direction by highlighting the things you like rather than being critical.

“I suggest you use pop culture as a reference point to help them to understand what turns you on,” she says, adding, “For example, if you’re watching a Netflix show and you like the way a particular character engages with their partner, highlight their style to your partner. ‘I love the way he looks at her. I really like the way she’s playful with her words.'”

“Though fictional characters are often exaggerated in terms of communication style, we can all learn from exaggerated versions of our own desires,” explains Dr. Jess.

When it comes to sex, boundaries, and satisfaction, it's all about communication. You owe it to yourself and your partner to speak up and let them know your sexual truth. How else can the two of you grow? Yes, it can feel a little awkward at first, but you deserve to be living your best sex life. Sometimes, that’s about saying yes to what you need and saying no to what you don't, and other times it's just about a little course correction. So don't be afraid to speak up — embrace your desires and then hit send.

