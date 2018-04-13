Depending on how involved your parents are in your life, you may be nervous about telling them you plan to move in with your boyfriend or girlfriend. If you don't usually share the details of your relationship, this decision could come as a surprise to your parents. On the other hand, maybe they're overly interested in your personal life. Whichever scenario you can relate to, your parents are likely to have at least a few questions and/or concerns.

Don't go into the conversation without gathering your thoughts beforehand. While you want it to be a back and forth, it's OK to have some sort of plan of action. Try to anticipate what your parents will say, and come up with pre-meditated answers and solutions. Will they ask about your financial situation and who's going to pay for what? Do they know how long you've been together? How much time has passed between your last relationship and this one? Have you had time to really process the end of other relationships, or is this the only serious relationship that you’ve had? "These are tough questions not only that your parents might ask you, but for you to ask yourself," says Dr. Castaños.

You don't need a lengthy script or a prepared speech, but your parents will be much more comfortable if they know this is something you've thought a lot about and aren't jumping into on a whim.