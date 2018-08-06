Once you’ve gotten over that first obstacle of initiating the conversation, it’s time to have an honest and frank conversation about what you want and why you want it. “Why do you want to do this? What do you want to get out of it? What do you want to give? What are you looking for? What sort of partners would you like?” Leigh says, to ask yourself and your partner. Once you’ve covered those topics, you're well on your way to defining what the relationship will be moving forward.

And there is one other topic Leigh says you absolutely should discuss: jealousy. This is one of the biggest challenges any open relationship will face, because “Obviously you will have to share your partner and they will have to share you, [so] there must be an honest conversation about that,” says Leigh. “It’s easy to say it won't bother you, but it can be very different when you see your partner with someone else and especially when they are enjoying it.” While jealousy can create problems in an open relationship, healthy communication and respecting the boundaries you set together can really help to limit, and potentially even alleviate, it over time.

While non-monogamy may not the be the most “traditional” kind of relationship, as long as you and your partners are honest with each other, happy, and fulfilled, then go for it! However, if it's something you want but are still nervous about bringing up the topic, then let me leave you with this last bit of encouragement from Leigh.

“You may be surprised by your partner's reaction," she says. "I have many friends that were pleasantly surprised that their partner was thinking the same thing and didn't know how to approach them.” You’ll never know unless you try.

