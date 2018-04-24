Your partner may be afraid that seeking outside support means your relationship is doomed or failing, but this is not always the case. "No one comes with a manual on how to relate to each other and every two people come with their own baggage. Couples' therapy helps couples communicate better, feel more connected, and gives tools on how to argue better as arguing will also be a part of any relationship," says Thompson. Remind your partner that therapy can solve current issues and help prevent further problems down the road.

More than simply showing up, being invested in your progress as a couple is what will carry you through the time in between sessions. You both need to go in with an open mind and a willingness to do the work. "I often find that if both people show up there is something motivating them to be there. My role is to help couples find out what that goal is for each of them," says Thompson. "Both parties usually have contributed to the issue in some way and need to take responsibility and ownership to work on things while also being clear about their goals are in terms of what they want." Thompson also emphasizes the importance of actually practicing the tools you learn in therapy, outside of your therapist's office.

By being vulnerable, honestly sharing your feelings and goals, and discussing the benefits of couples' therapy, you can help your partner understand how working with a couples' therapist can improve not only your relationship, but your overall happiness as well.