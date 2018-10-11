When a friend comes out to you, it's important to understand that they have thought about doing so and deemed you to be a safe person to confide in. They may want to have an in-depth conversation about it or they may simply want to mention that they're queer and move on to something else. Either way is fine, and it's best to follow their lead, according to Katie Heaney, journalist and author of Would You Rather? A Memoir of Growing Up and Coming Out. "You should not say something like, 'Oh yeah, I already knew that' or 'Why didn't you tell me sooner?' or anything that negates the fact that this can be a really challenging experience for people," says Heaney. More than anything, you are there to listen, accept, and affirm.

"Try to take cues from their delivery, too," Heaney continues. "Sometimes it's really exciting! Sometimes someone coming out wants to be asked a lot of questions!" If you're not sure if your friend wants to talk at length about it, it's okay to ask if they'd like to talk more or if they'd prefer to discuss something else.

"One of the best ways you can react to someone’s coming out is to under-react," Tirado says. "React to the news as if they are just telling you about any everyday thing they might be working through. Be uplifting and kind, do not become hyper-emotional, don’t question their statements, don’t talk too much, don’t take up space, and never make it about you." This isn't to say that you should seem uninterested or that you don't care, but allowing your friend to guide the emotional weight of the conversation is important.