The Pretty Little Liars cast has a secret, can you keep it? OK, I suppose it's not a secret anymore. The group is getting back together to deliver major throwback vibes, and it's all going down to benefit a good cause. Make sure you know ahead of time how to stream the Pretty Little Liars virtual reunion, because you're not going to want to miss it.

A handful of PLL alums, including Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, and Troian Bellisario, took to Instagram on May 8 to announce the big news about the virtual reunion, which will take place on Friday, May 15, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET.

The cyber meetup will let fans in on a conversation between the cast and creator, Marlene King, "live and direct from their homes to yours," a poster for the event describes. According to the Instagram posts, the group will be taking fan questions and "talking all things PLL."

Access into the virtual reunion will be ticketed, with general admission costing $15. There's also an opportunity to have a one-on-one video chat with a cast member of your choice. This upgrade costs $95, and tickets are limited. Within an hour of the event announcement being posted to Instagram, one-on-one chats with Hale, Benson, Bellisario, Shay Mitchell, Sasha Pieterse, and Tyler Blackburn were all sold out.

If you're hesitant to drop cash for the event, you might feel better knowing it's going toward a good cause. The proceeds will go to Feeding America, the nation's largest domestic hunger relief organization. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact communities, the organization is helping get food and funds to local food banks across the U.S.

To get your ticket for the reunion, you can go to the Cast4Good website and click "upcoming events" on the homepage. You'll then be directed to the PLL virtual reunion page. Scroll to the bottom to see reserve your spot.

The event page mentions this is a "global virtual fan-fest," and doesn't mention any capacity limits for the GA session. However, tickets are bound it be a hot commodity, so you might want to get yours sooner rather than later.