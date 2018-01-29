How To Stream The 2018 Super Bowl So You Don't Miss A Single Play

One of the biggest television events of the year is almost here... but can you still get the full Super Bowl experience even without a TV? As streaming continues to grow more popular and actual televisions are becoming less necessary, football fans no longer need a big TV to gather 'round to fully enjoy the Super Bowl. If you don't have a TV to watch the big game this year, there are still plenty of options — get all the information on how to stream the 2018 Super Bowl right here.

Obviously, the first thing that any football fan needs to know to watch the Super Bowl this year is when it is happening. Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots will take place on Sunday, Feb. 4. NBC will be airing the game live, beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET and it's predicted to go until around 10 p.m. ET. The easiest way to watch the game is, of course, to turn your TV to NBC at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, but if you don't have a TV then there are still a bunch of other ways you can watch every minute of the massive sports event.

Super Bowl LII will be streaming for free on a bunch of sites. NBC will be letting all the non-TV-owning football fans in on the action on NBC Sports: click here for the Super Bowl live stream on NBC Sports. NBC Sports is also available as an app on Android, iOS, Roku, Chromecast, and whatever other TV casting device you may have, and the Super Bowl will also be live-streaming on the app. NFL partner Verizon will also be live streaming Super Bowl LII on the website it owns, Yahoo Sports. Check out the Yahoo Sports live stream of the Super Bowl here, and as with NBC Sports, this will also be accessible through the Yahoo Sports app.

Another option to consider is signing up for a streaming service that offers live TV. Now, I know what you are thinking — yes, streaming services cost money, but almost all of them offer free trials for first-time users. That means if you really only care about live streaming the Super Bowl and that's it, you can sign up for a free trial with your live TV streaming service of choice now and then just cancel your subscription before the trial period ends (usually they last for a month). Some really good streaming services equipped with live TV that offer free trials to first-time users are as follows: DirecTV Now, Hulu Live TV, YoutubeTV, and Sling TV. As I've said, these services will only offer a free month to first-time users, so if you have already used up your Hulu free trial a while back, then I would suggest giving DirecTV Now, Sling TV, or YoutubeTV a shot. Oh, and write yourself a little note in your calendar a month after you sign up to remind yourself to cancel your subscription before it starts charging you.

So, there you have it: tons of options for football fans without TVs to get in on Super Bowl LII on Sunday. Of course, streaming isn't the only way to watch the Super Bowl without a TV — if you are feeling social, then pretty much every single sports bar in America will be airing the big game. You can always just walk over to the bar near you and watch the Super Bowl there instead of looking around for a live stream.

