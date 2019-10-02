No, I don't look like the Kardashians, but that doesn't mean I don't want to dress like them! Like it or not, the Kar-Jenner clan has style, and if you've ever coveted any of their cute outfits or accessories, it's finally time to get in on the action for yourself. Here's how to shop the Kardashian Kloset, aka, the family's newest biz, a reselling venture that allows fans to purchase clothing directly from the closets of Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie, and best of all, Kris. As someone who already struggles with an aggressive online shopping addiction, this is both great and terrible news for me. Still, I'm really excited. Someone grab me my credit card!

Mama Kris debuted the news about Kardashian Kloset via Instagram, giving her followers the scoop and encouraging them to follow the official Kardashian Kloset Instagram page, too. "Our new fabulous online store, @KardashianKloset is coming soon," Jenner wrote. "For the first time you’ll be able to shop items directly from our closets," she explained. Think less Dash (The boutique the sisters owned and operated in early seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.), more Kardashian Poshmark. Obviously, I gave the account a follow right away.

Jenner didn't give any deets as to how items will be priced, but I've got my fingers crossed for some good designer discounts:

That said, I can't help but wonder if items will go for lower or higher than their traditional retail prices. Typically, pre-worn items are less valuable, and therefore priced lower — but if you're buying a dress or top because a certain someone wore it, do the value and price go up? I already can't afford most of these things from their original retailers, so fingers crossed Kardashian Kloset offers discounts, not mark-ups.

The KK account has already begun posting sneak peeks at purchasable pieces, including this blue Kith x MISBHV athleisure fit worn by Kylie Jenner:

Okay, this is very cute. And like, who doesn't need another pair of leggings?

And this adorable red Gucci purse from the closet of momager extraordinaire, Kris Jenner:

Want. Need. Must. Have.

Oh, and these boots worn by Kylie Jenner, which I believe were part of the Off White x Timberland collaboration. Anyone know her shoe size?

Something tells me I'm about to do all my fall shopping via Kardashian Kloset, and honestly? I'm pretty psyched about it. The site itself goes live on Friday, October 4 at 9AM PST, and seeing as there will only be one of each item (Unless multiple sisters just so happen to have the same pieces, fingers crossed!), everything will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis, so shop it while it's hot. Considering Kim already sells some of her pre-worn clothes on E-Bay and donates the profits to charity, I wonder whether she'll be participating in Kardashian Kloset, too. I also wonder if she'll inspire the fam to donate KK profits to charity, because really, why not? Fingers crossed for a charitable angle, but regardless, I'm definitely planning to shop when the site goes live.