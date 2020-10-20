I remember when online shopping first took over the world, and it was like magic. But now, online shopping has honestly lost a bit of its wonder. Checking my mailbox every day in hope of packages, only to be crushed by exclusively bills is not fun anymore. However, you don't even have to wait longer than a few hours for some of your favorite products to get to you anymore. For example, you can now shop Sephora on Instacart for same-day delivery. As of Oct. 19, you can get your favorite skincare, makeup, and fragrances in as little as an hour.

You can start shopping your go-tos and pick-me-ups on both Instacart's website and app, so long as you're within 30 minutes of a Sephora storefront. Once on the app, you put in your zip code, and then, you can scroll through different departments depending on what you're looking for. After, you check out as you're used to and just sit back and relax. You can even get it dropped right at your door, so you don't have to have any face-to-face contact. And don't worry, you can still use your Beauty Insider status on the shopping app. For all levels of Insider, you'll not only continue to get points with every Instacart purchase, but there are even exclusive deals that'll be available on the app.

At the risk of sounding like a TV infomercial narrator, wait, there's more. Instacart is also giving away three Sephora shopping sprees. All you have to do is follow Instacart on Instagram, comment your favorite Sephora beauty product that has a food in its name on this post, tag a friend in your comment, and include #InstacartSweepstakes. You literally don't even have to buy anything to get a chance to win a $500 Instacart credit to shop Sephora. Just make sure you enter before Oct. 25, so you don't miss your chance.

You no longer have to deal with the worst part of online shopping — the dreaded wait — with Sephora and Instacart's new same-day delivery. This seems to be the new front for beauty, as MAC announced on Oct. 16 it would be available on Postmates. In my opinion, the more instant shopping gratification, the better.