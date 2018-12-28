Another year, another series of astronomical events to remind you just how beautiful the universe truly is. No matter what may be going on in my life, the stars and planets keep on going, and personally, I love knowing that there's always something to look forward to in the sky. If you're on the same page as me, you'll want to know everything there is to know about how to see the January 2019 partial solar eclipse.

Before I get into all the major details, let's just get the bad news out of the way: If you're in North America, like me, you probably won't be able to see it in person. However, if you happen to be in northeast Asia or the north Pacific (or, to be more specific: Tokyo, Beijing, eastern Russia, Seoul, or Taipei), according to information from TimeAndDate.com, you'll be one of the lucky ones who'll get to watch it all go down. For a better understanding of what geographic regions will be able to see the partial solar eclipse, you should check out this map of the eclipse's shadow path from TimeAndDate.com.

However, just because you might not be able to see the partial solar eclipse doesn't mean you don't have a reason to stay excited about it. Allow me to explain.

What Is A Partial Solar Eclipse?

You might be unsure of what a partial solar eclipse even is. Sure, it may be when a shadow is cast over the sun, but are you wondering what's technically going on up there?

First of all, a solar eclipse can only occur during the a moon, AKA the point in the lunar cycle when the moon is dark and blends in with the sky. During a solar eclipse, the moon wedges itself in between the sun and the earth while moving through it's orbit, causing it to literally "eclipse" the sun's light. While the moon is capable of blocking the sun almost completely (which would be considered a "total" solar eclipse), it's more common that the moon only obscures the sun "partially," which, as you already know, is what will be happening in January.

When Will The Partial Solar Eclipse Take Place?

Oh, and how could I forget to mention the most important detail of all? When does this partial solar eclipse actually take place? Ladies and gentleman, this solar eclipse will happen on Jan. 5 or Jan. 6, depending on what time zone you're in, and begin at 6:34 p.m. EST, according to TimeAndDate.com.

If you're honestly just feeling bummed out that you won't be able to see this eclipse in the flesh, don't lose interest in the celestial events in store for 2019 just yet. Just a few weeks later, on Jan. 21, a total lunar eclipse will take place, and people all over the world (including North America) will be able to see it!

Why Should You Care About The Partial Solar Eclipse?

So, what's the point of talking about a solar eclipse if you won't even be able to see it? Well, according to astrology, there are still countless reasons to take time to observe this cosmic phenomenon. An eclipse season means that major changes are coming. You all know about what happens on a new moon, right? It's the point in the lunar cycle in which you experience a spiritual reset and you set an intention to guide you through a new beginning. Interestingly, a solar eclipse is thought of as a new moon as well, only that it's intensely amplified with power. Don't be surprised if this solar eclipse launches a new chapter of life altogether.

Taking place in the disciplined, hardworking, and realistic sign of Capricorn, this solar eclipse wants you to start a project and see it through to the end. Let this energy help you commit to those new year's resolutions.