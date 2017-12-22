How To React To A Present You Hate, Because WTF Are You Gonna Do With A DVD?

It's happened to all of us. You've been waiting a whole year to receive gifts from your favorite people and then BOOM. We get that. "That" can be many things: a re-gifted pair of boots that aren't even close to your size; a gift card to the Cheesecake Factory when you're heavily lactose intolerant; one of those meowing sweater's Miley Stewart's dad would give her every year for her birthday on Hannah Montana. Basically, just any gift that was not thought out or not something you can (or will) use. This especially sucks if you put way more effort into your gift for them than what is obviously shown in yours. The best thing to do is know how to react to a present you hate.

Now, we aren't advocating to be a spoiled brat. In the case of Hannah Montana, her dad really was struggling and sincerely thought that she liked the cheesy sweaters he gave her. Going into the gift-giving season, you don't want to hurt anyone's feelings, but everyone knows you can also definitely tell when thought was put in and where it wasn't. I mean, is it too much to ask for a personalized gift? Becky, I know that you didn't buy that XS crop top for me, you just didn't go out and get me anything this year and had to give me what you had on hand. And Patricia? Don't act like you didn't know I have a strict anti-Matt Damon movie preference. Don't gift me a Jason Bourne set. Thanks.

To a void a scenario that leaves the gift giver and the giftee devastated, here's how you can react to those less-than-stellar gifts this Christmas.

1 Smile Through The Pain Source: YouTube For instances where you don't want to hurt anyone's feelings, "smile and wave" is the best approach. Yeah, you probably can't stomach the smell of old cheese, but if Grandma Janice gives you an expensive cheese platter, you best believe she's going to get a "Thanks" from you in return and see a smile on your face.

2 Laugh It Off Giphy Maybe your first reaction is "Y'all are kidding me, right?" But after looking closer, you realize that it was meant to be funny. Like, Family Guy boxers are actually hilarious. And maybe a Taco Bell gift card isn't the worst thing in the world. Your drunk self will thank them later for that one.

3 Revel In The Fact That You're The Superior Gift-Giver Giphy Meh, maybe you received something obnoxious or thoughtless, but that just proves one thing; you're better at playing Santa. That may be a hollow victory, but also maybe not? Being known to your friends and family as the sh*t will get you places, like exclusive parties and every birthday. But don't let your shallow self get too big of a head; your bank account won't be too happy about this.

4 Plan To Regift It To Them Next Year Giphy Well Becky-who-thinks-these-boobs-can-fit-into-an-XS, you want to play that game? You're getting the cheese platter and the Matt Damon movies for your birthday. Or you can always just give your horrible gift to your sister as a joke. Just kidding, don't be super petty. Rise above and beyond and just not get her anything next year. That should do the trick.

5 Be Honest Pinterest Honestly is the best policy. So if it's a well-meaning friend or family member, definitely don't be a jerk about it. While smiling through the pain is always great, actually letting your aunt know you're lactose intolerant and can't eat the great fromage she got you from France will cut off future awkward present situations. And it will enlighten people to your actual desires, which may or may not get you European wine next time, but who knows. Worth a shot.