How To Plan An Adult Birthday Party At Disney That's Actually Epic

When Disney's an option, why would you want to celebrate your birthday anywhere else? Thrilling rides, delicious treats, Instagram-worthy backdrops, and that sense of nostalgia make for an unforgettable experience. The only thing you need is to know how to plan an adult birthday party at Disney so you're prepped for the best celebration yet.

Even though Disney is a magical place for kids, adults can have the time of their lives there too. So let me be your guide to having the best birthday bash, because I consider myself quite the pro. I've been to and have hosted a lot of Disney birthdays over the years. I can safely say there's nothing better than enjoying Mickey-shaped ice cream while watching the fireworks to celebrate another journey around the sun.

Whether you're looking for a little adventure, tasty cakes, or toasting to you, Disney has it all. You just need to decide what you want to do and figure out how to get it. It's your birthday, so you shouldn't have to do all the planning by yourself. Consider this list I've assembled as my birthday present to you. Use it to help you plan the ultimate Disney party based on your wishes.

1. Get Your Birthday Button ASAP Rachel Chapman The first thing you should do when celebrating your birthday at Disney is get your birthday button. According to the Disneyland Resort website, you can claim your birthday button at City Hall on Main Street, U.S.A. or at Guest Services in Disney California Adventure Park. The buttons have a place to put your name on them, so people can wish you a happy birthday all day long. I've even received an extra churro before just for wearing my button. (It's pure magic.)

2. Enjoy All The Treats Your Heart Desires It's your birthday, so cake and ice cream is #necessary if you have a sweet tooth. Grabbing a character cake pop from the Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen on Main Street, U.S.A. at Disneyland is always a good idea. And if you're by Disney's Beach Club Resort in Orlando, you can't go wrong with ordering the Kitchen Sink sundae at Beaches & Cream Soda Shop.

3. Drink Around The World With Your Besties One of my favorite things to do at Disney with friends is to drink and eat around the world at Epcot. Find something you want to try from each one of the countries. It's the perfect party idea for the foodie with major wanderlust who wants to explore the world on their birthday.

4. Make Reservations At A Cool Restaurant Disney has a variety of themed restaurants that are perfect for your birthday. My personal favorite is the 50's Prime Time Café in Hollywood Studios where it feels like you're eating dinner in a 1950s sitcom. You could also check out the Highway in the Sky Dine Around package that takes you from resort to resort by monorail for tasty eats.

5. Book A Suite At One Of The Resorts It's always a fun idea to treat yourself and book a room at one of the resorts. It allows you and your friends to party in the parks, and then keep the party going with sheet masks, some wine, and Disney movies afterwards.

6. Rock A Pair Of Birthday Ears Rachel Chapman Along with your Disney button, make sure you wear festive Mickey ears. There's a sequined pair of Mickey ears with a cupcake on top that'll make for the cutest birthday 'Gram. You could also get a pair of colorful birthday ears from Etsy that'll complete your OOTD.

7. Book A Dessert Party To Enjoy The Fireworks Watching the fireworks is a great way to wrap up your birthday, but you want to experience the show from a good spot. In front of the castle is a classic choice, but Disney also offers a dessert party experience. You can watch the fireworks from Tomorrowland and enjoy a buffet of desserts.