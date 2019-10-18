How To Plan A Bachelorette At Disney That's A Bride's Dream Come True

Saying yes when your soulmate pops the question brings you one step closer to your happily ever after. But before you tie the knot, you have your bachelorette party to look forward to. This is a time to celebrate with your best friends, and for any Disney lover, a trip to either Disneyland or Disney World is always a great option. Deciding where to go is just the beginning. Next up, you'll need to know how to plan a bachelorette at Disney.

Disney is not just for families on vacation. The theme parks can be the ultimate destination for any type of bachelorette party you want to have. If you're leaning towards something more relaxing, consider staying at one of the resorts and spending time being pampered at the spa with massages and manicures. If you're down for the adventure, you may want to attempt to check off every ride at the parks in a few days.

Whatever you have in mind, you have the magic of Disney to make your celebration extra special. Just make sure to incorporate at least a few of these super fun ideas into your getaway, and you'll have the time of your life with your bride squad.

1. Wear Matching T-Shirts And Mickey Ears Etsy Wearing matching T-shirts has kind of become a must for bachelorette parties (if that's your style). When you're enjoying the parks all day long it will also be a whole lot easier finding each other when you're rocking matching tees and Mickey Ears. Every bride at Disney should rock wedding Minnie Mouse ears with a veil.

2. Eat And Drink Around The World At Disney World, you can plan on drinking (if you're 21 or up) and eating around the world at Epcot. Not only will you be enjoying the different menus, but you'll also basically be traveling around the world for your bachelorette party.

3. Plan A Scavenger Hunt In The Parks Have one of your bridesmaids plan a scavenger hunt in the parks. Put down the rides you want to ride, iconic Mickey-shaped tasty treats you want to try, and cool Instagram spots you want to snap pics in front of on the list so you have to complete them all.

4. Reserve Dinner At A Fun Restaurant The restaurants at Disney never disappoint. For a super fun atmosphere, I recommend reserving a table at the 50's Prime Time Café at Hollywood Studios. You'll feel like you stepped into a classic TV show sitcom. If you feel like channeling one of your favorite princesses, check out the Be Our Guest Restaurant so you can have a meal in the Beast's castle.

5. Book A Bungalow For The Whole Party Rachel Chapman If you're staying at Disney, it's well-worth it to splurge on a villa or suite for your whole crew. If you really want a magical experience, consider booking a bungalow at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort. Every bungalow sleeps up to eight people and has its own pool and private deck overlooking the Seven Seas Lagoon. You'll be able to relax and watch the fireworks from the Magic Kingdom every night, too.

6. Toast The Bride-To-Be At Trader Sam's Head to Trader Sam's Enchanted Tiki Bar for a round of drinks to toast the bride-to-be. It's an enchanted tiki bar, so if you order some of their iconic drinks like the Krakatoa Punch, something exciting will happen in the bar. (No spoilers — you'll have to find out for yourself.)

7. Snap A Group Pic In Front Of The Castle You want to snap tons of group pictures to remember your bachelorette party. Capture photos while on rides or selfies with characters you see. Just don't forget to get the number one photo at Disney, which is right in front of the castle.

8. Book A Massage Or Two At The Spa For the most relaxing getaway, book a massage at one of the spas at Disney. I love getting a massage and manicure at the spa in Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa at Disneyland. There's also the spa at Saratoga Springs and Grand Floridian if you're traveling to Disney World.