Picture this: A stack of delicious, warm pancakes, drizzled with the perfect amount of maple syrup, waiting just for you. Now, imagine those pancakes are the fluffiest stack you've ever seen. Your breakfast dreams can now become a reality, thanks to Japanese soufflé pancakes. If you're wondering how to make the viral, fluffy soufflé pancakes at home, you've come to the right place.

You're no stranger to your friends sharing their homemade breakfast pics on Instagram, but you may have started to notice pictures of incredibly fluffy pancakes taking over your feed, too. Well, these delicious treats are actually Japanese-style pancakes that can be made in a pan or a rice cooker if you have one. Your vision of the ultimate pancake may be pillowy and soft, and these soufflé pancakes are exactly that.

If you want to try making soufflé pancakes of your own at home, here are five easy-to-follow recipes to start with. Once you've nailed down a recipe you love, you can start experimenting by adding in some of your fave ingredients like blueberries or chocolate chips. Add a little bit of food coloring into the mix to give yourself a whole rainbow of fluffy pancakes.

Whatever you decide to do, you need to take a mouthwatering foodie pic to post. That way, you might inspire someone else to make their very own fluffy, delicious dreams come true.

Plain Soufflé Pancakes Start your soufflé pancake journey with this yummy recipe. Ingredient-wise, you probably already have everything you need in your kitchen. After doing a lot of whisking, you have to stack the batter when putting it on the pan to obtain the height. All you need to finish off this dish is some syrup and cute butter squares for the ultimate presentation.

Chocolate Soufflé Pancakes Take your soufflé pancakes to the the next level by making them chocolate. By adding in some cocoa powder to your batter, you get a brand new flavor of pancakes to try. This tutorial also shows you how to prepare caramel bananas to go on the side of your pancakes.

Matcha Soufflé Pancakes If your go-to drink in the morning is a matcha latte, you might want to pair it with these matcha soufflé pancakes. Once you've nailed down the traditional recipe, all you need is the matcha powder to make it something totally new. Your stacks will come out in a gorgeous green color that will need #NoFilter for your foodie pics.

Banana Soufflé Pancakes Listen to "Banana Pancakes" by Jack Johnson while you make these banana-flavored soufflé treats. Instead of making banana bread with your extra bananas, make some pancakes to switch things up. Throw in some chocolate chips to the mix to give yourself an extra special masterpiece.