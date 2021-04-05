A brand new Twizzlers innovation is coming, but the flavor is still under wraps. That's right: Twizzlers is launching a mystery flavor so that fans can take a shot at figuring out the secret for themselves. If you're ready to test your taste buds, here's how to make a guess about Twizzlers' Mystery Flavor.

Twizzlers is taking things to the next level in 2021 with the release of its first-ever Twizzlers Twists Mystery flavor. The brand shared the news on March 29, and the packs should begin rolling out to retailers in April. If you're a fan of the OG flavor, you're probably used to the classic strawberry licorice when you bite into the candies — but since the new secret flavor could be literally anything, you'll want to prepare your taste buds for the unexpected. In terms of its shape, the new innovation comes in the brand's classic chewy twists fans know and love from other Twizzlers Twist varieties.

As you keep an eye out for Twizzlers Twists Mystery Flavor, a 16-ounce package of the candies will cost you around $2.39, depending on the location. Since the brand won't be unveiling the mystery flavor until this summer, you'll have plenty of time to try out the candy and take a stab at your best guesses.

Speaking of guesses, there isn't an official contest that will reward correct guesses, but that doesn't mean Twizzlers doesn't want to know what you're thinking. You can share your guesses on the Mystery flavor post on Twizzlers' Twitter account, which prompts fans with the question, "Tell us, can YOU guess the mystery flavor?"

Though the brand isn't giving away any prizes to people who correctly guess the mystery flavor, you can certainly pat yourself on the back for being the ultimate Twizzlers fan if you guess it right.

