When a company makes a commitment to championing people who are powerful, pushing for progress, and proving every stereotype in the book to be wrong, it's a beautiful thing. The details on how to Join Secret Deodorant's "All Strength, No Sweat" campaign are officially here, and it's clear that the iconic brand is seeking to do just that. If you've got a personal message about perseverance, and strength in the face of any adversity, now is your chance to say it loud through an extra impactful platform,

There's been a necessary and exciting shift as of late in terms of how brands are leveraging their position to represent the real rather than the idealized. Companies are now using their influence to stand for important causes and ideas like inclusion and diversity. Case in point: Secret's upcoming campaign, which invites any woman with a story to tell to be a part of it. The goal of the campaign is simple. The brand wants to champion "the stories of real women who are challenging the status quo and pursuing their passions, without 'sweating' the obstacles in their path," according to a press release. The video for the campaign below highlights some examples of the types of sheroes Secret is looking for.

As mentioned before, Secret wants people like you and me to share our stories of strength for a chance to be a part of this campaign. If this sounds like something you want join, here's how you can enter.

Between today, Wednesday, Feb. 13, and Sunday, June 30, post a photo or video to your personal Instagram feed telling Secret about a time that you were #AllStrengthNoSweat. As prompted by the brand, "What challenge were you up against? How did you show your strength? What did you refuse to 'sweat' about in the process?" You can approach the post however you best see fit; the most important thing is simply that you are yourself. Whether you're a mom, a CEO, an artist, a chef, a traveler, an athlete, a student, a waitress, a brewmaster, or what have you, Secret wants to hear your story.

Once you've got your post crafted and ready to post, make sure to tag @SecretDeodorant and also use the hashtags #AllStrengthNoSweat and #contest within the caption. It's important to note that, in order for your post to be considered, it must be shared on a public profile. If it's private, the brand won't be able to view it!

If you're one of the lucky few who are selected, you and your story will be featured in future Secret campaigns on their digital and social initiatives. More importantly, you'll serve as a source of inspiration for women all over the world to go after what they want and to do it fearlessly. It's never been more important for the voices of women from all different backgrounds to be amplified and heard, so go ahead and demand yours be paid attention to.

It's no secret that women are powerful; it's just about time the world was introduced to the multitude of faces behind that power.