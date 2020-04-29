Freshpet is teaming up with The Office alum Rainn Wilson for a video call you won't forget. The pet food brand is bringing a special meeting to Zoom, featuring Wilson and your very own pets. Here's how to join Rainn Wilson's all-pet Zoom meeting with Freshpet for a puptacular time.

The brand's first-ever "Zoomies" video meeting for pets will take place on Thursday, April 30, from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET, with Wilson (aka Dwight Schrute) hosting, and animal expert, Dr. Gerardo Perez-Camargo, joining in to help answer pet-related questions. If your pup or cat have been sneaking their way into your Zoom meetings anyway, this is the perfect time to let them have the spotlight all to themselves.

Any type of pet is welcome, so whether you have a dog, a cat, a goldfish, or a guinea pig, you'll be able to sign up for the Zoom call. The only stipulation is that your pet must be with you on the screen when you're in the call. Wilson will be signing on with his pit bulls and potbelly pigs. He won't be streaming live from Schrute Farms, but you can use your imagination on that one.

For a chance to join the 30-minute meeting, you'll need to register by 2 p.m. ET, on April 30. To do so, visit Freshpet's blog page and select the latest post for the Zoomies conference meeting with Wilson. In the blog post, scroll down and find the sign-up link under the "How to Register" section. Next, fill out the meeting form with your name and contact info, along with your pet's name and species. The registration form also includes other pet-related questions and the opportunity to include a question Wilson and Freshpet a question for a chance to have it answered during the call.

Courtesy of Freshpet

When you register, make sure the email address you provide is the same email address associated with your Zoom account. Otherwise, you'll need to create a new Zoom account with the email address you entered on the form. After you've registered, you'll receive an invite link in your inbox that you'll use when it's time to log in to the call. Unfortunately, registration for the meeting doesn't guarantee your entry, as space is limited.

To increase your chances of getting a spot in the call, Freshpet recommends that you log into the Zoom meeting early on the event day. Once you're in, make sure you've got your pet in the video frame. If you'd like the opportunity for a shoutout, adjust your screen name in the meeting to include your first name and your pet's name. While there won't be enough time to answer every participant's question, Freshpet and Wilson will answer as many as possible.

Get ready to hop on a call with your pet and actually be excited about going to the "conference room," for once.