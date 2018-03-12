Nobody freak out, but Queen B and her hubby JAY are going on tour together and, ya know what? Yeah, you can freak out. It's been roughly four years since the royal couple's On The Run tour in 2014 and a lot has happened since then. (Things like betrayal, babies, record-breaking albums... you guys know the drill.) Now, they're back and somehow better than actually ever. They never stop being the best. Here's how to get tickets to Beyoncé and JAY-Z's On The Run 2 tour so you can die happy.

First things first, get your butt over to Bey's website right now. There, you'll find information on how to add your name to a pre-sale access list. You simply fill in your information (name, email, country, yada-yada) and cross your fingers. Beyoncé's website explains that along with the tour, fans can expect special experiences, merchandise, and more. The pre-sale goes live on March 14 at 9 a.m. in North America and 10 a.m. in Europe.

The website says,

JOIN THE BEYHIVE TO GET ADVANCE ACCESS TO OTR II TOUR TICKETS, SPECIAL EXPERIENCES, EXCLUSIVE MERCHANDISE, AND MORE. TICKET PRE-SALE GOES LIVE ON WEDNESDAY 3.14.18: NORTH AMERICA 9AM LOCAL TIME, EUROPE 10AM LOCAL TIME.

It's been dramatic waiting for tour confirmation considering both Ticketmaster and Beyoncé's Facebook page seemed to tease tour information earlier this month. On March 5, an announcement about OTR II was briefly shared by the ticket source and Bey, and then abruptly removed. According to Billboard, a fan also tripped on U.K. and North American landing pages for a 2018 stadium tour at the end of February.

Fortunately, on the morning of Mar. 12, Beyoncé confirmed the tour with an epic teaser video on Instagram. Prepare your eyes for all of the glory.

If you're not a member of the Beyhive or a Citi cardmember, (which is the official credit card of OTR II), you can scoop up your tickets beginning March 19 at LiveNation.com.

Variety also shared all of the tour locations and dates, which spread across 15 cities and four months.

OTR II UK/EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:

June 06 Cardiff, UK Principality Stadium On sale March 23

June 09 Glasgow, UK Hampden Park On sale March 23

June 13 Manchester, UK Etihad Stadium On sale March 23

June 15 London, UK London Stadium On sale March 23

June 19 Amsterdam, NL Amsterdam Arena On sale March 19

June 23 Copenhagen, DK Parken Stadium On sale March 19

June 25 Stockholm, SW Friends Arena On sale March 23

June 28 Berlin, DE Olympiastadion On sale March 19

June 30 Warsaw, PL Stadion Narodowy On sale March 23

July 03 Cologne, DE RheinEnergieStadion On sale March 19

July 06 Milan, IT San Siro On sale March 19

July 08 Rome, IT Stadio Olimpico On sale March 19

July 11 Barcelona, ES Olympic Stadium On sale March 19

July 14 Paris, FR Stade de France On sale March 19

July 17 Nice, FR Allianz Riviera On sale March 19

OTR II NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

July 25 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium On sale March 19

July 28 Washington, DC FedEx Field On sale March 19

July 30 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field On sale March 19

Aug. 02 E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium On sale March 19

Aug. 05 Boston, MA Gillette Stadium On sale March 19

Aug. 08 Minneapolis, MN US Bank Stadium On sale March 19

Aug. 10 Chicago, IL Soldier Field On sale March 19

Aug. 13 Detroit, MI Ford Field On sale March 19

Aug. 18 Buffalo, NY New Era Field On sale March 19

Aug. 23 Nashville, TN Vanderbilt Stadium On sale March 19

Aug. 25 Atlanta, GA Mercedes Benz Stadium On sale March 19

Aug. 29 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium On sale March 19

Aug. 31 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium On sale March 19

Sept. 11 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium On sale March 19

Sept. 13 New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome On sale March 19

Sept. 15 Houston, TX NRG Stadium On sale March 19

Sept. 19 Phoenix, AZ University of Phoenix Stadium On sale March 19

Sept. 22 Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl On sale March 19

Sept. 27 San Diego, CA SDCCU Stadium On sale March 19

Sept. 29 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium On sale March 19

Oct. 02 Vancouver, BC BC Place On sale March 19

Mark your calendars and good luck out there. Remember: Clear eyes. Full heart. Can't lose.

