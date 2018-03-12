How To Get Tickets To Beyonce & JAY-Z's 'On The Run 2' Tour So You Don't Miss It
Nobody freak out, but Queen B and her hubby JAY are going on tour together and, ya know what? Yeah, you can freak out. It's been roughly four years since the royal couple's On The Run tour in 2014 and a lot has happened since then. (Things like betrayal, babies, record-breaking albums... you guys know the drill.) Now, they're back and somehow better than actually ever. They never stop being the best. Here's how to get tickets to Beyoncé and JAY-Z's On The Run 2 tour so you can die happy.
First things first, get your butt over to Bey's website right now. There, you'll find information on how to add your name to a pre-sale access list. You simply fill in your information (name, email, country, yada-yada) and cross your fingers. Beyoncé's website explains that along with the tour, fans can expect special experiences, merchandise, and more. The pre-sale goes live on March 14 at 9 a.m. in North America and 10 a.m. in Europe.
The website says,
It's been dramatic waiting for tour confirmation considering both Ticketmaster and Beyoncé's Facebook page seemed to tease tour information earlier this month. On March 5, an announcement about OTR II was briefly shared by the ticket source and Bey, and then abruptly removed. According to Billboard, a fan also tripped on U.K. and North American landing pages for a 2018 stadium tour at the end of February.
Fortunately, on the morning of Mar. 12, Beyoncé confirmed the tour with an epic teaser video on Instagram. Prepare your eyes for all of the glory.
If you're not a member of the Beyhive or a Citi cardmember, (which is the official credit card of OTR II), you can scoop up your tickets beginning March 19 at LiveNation.com.
Variety also shared all of the tour locations and dates, which spread across 15 cities and four months.
OTR II UK/EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:
June 06 Cardiff, UK Principality Stadium On sale March 23
June 09 Glasgow, UK Hampden Park On sale March 23
June 13 Manchester, UK Etihad Stadium On sale March 23
June 15 London, UK London Stadium On sale March 23
June 19 Amsterdam, NL Amsterdam Arena On sale March 19
June 23 Copenhagen, DK Parken Stadium On sale March 19
June 25 Stockholm, SW Friends Arena On sale March 23
June 28 Berlin, DE Olympiastadion On sale March 19
June 30 Warsaw, PL Stadion Narodowy On sale March 23
July 03 Cologne, DE RheinEnergieStadion On sale March 19
July 06 Milan, IT San Siro On sale March 19
July 08 Rome, IT Stadio Olimpico On sale March 19
July 11 Barcelona, ES Olympic Stadium On sale March 19
July 14 Paris, FR Stade de France On sale March 19
July 17 Nice, FR Allianz Riviera On sale March 19
OTR II NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:
July 25 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium On sale March 19
July 28 Washington, DC FedEx Field On sale March 19
July 30 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field On sale March 19
Aug. 02 E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium On sale March 19
Aug. 05 Boston, MA Gillette Stadium On sale March 19
Aug. 08 Minneapolis, MN US Bank Stadium On sale March 19
Aug. 10 Chicago, IL Soldier Field On sale March 19
Aug. 13 Detroit, MI Ford Field On sale March 19
Aug. 18 Buffalo, NY New Era Field On sale March 19
Aug. 23 Nashville, TN Vanderbilt Stadium On sale March 19
Aug. 25 Atlanta, GA Mercedes Benz Stadium On sale March 19
Aug. 29 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium On sale March 19
Aug. 31 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium On sale March 19
Sept. 11 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium On sale March 19
Sept. 13 New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome On sale March 19
Sept. 15 Houston, TX NRG Stadium On sale March 19
Sept. 19 Phoenix, AZ University of Phoenix Stadium On sale March 19
Sept. 22 Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl On sale March 19
Sept. 27 San Diego, CA SDCCU Stadium On sale March 19
Sept. 29 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium On sale March 19
Oct. 02 Vancouver, BC BC Place On sale March 19
Mark your calendars and good luck out there. Remember: Clear eyes. Full heart. Can't lose.
Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.