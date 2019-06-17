Pickup lines are rarely, if ever, used in a way that sounds natural. Instead of starting with a cringeworthy opening line, be true to yourself. Acknowledge it if you feel uncomfortable striking up a conversation. “If you feel awkward, own it,” Sterling suggests. Say something like… “I have no idea how people do this so effortlessly, but I just knew I had to come say hello.” You’ve thrown the ball into their court, and they can decide where the conversation will go next.

Approaching someone at a bar is risky — there’s always going to be fear of rejection. And unfortunately, you never know how an encounter will pan out until you decide to go for it. Obviously, if your crush politely declines your advances, you need to respect that and leave them alone to do their thing. But there’s an equally good chance they’ll be totally down to match your flirting.

Sterling says that ultimately, confidence is your best friend when it comes to picking up a cutie at a bar. Never be afraid to put yourself out there. “We all fear rejection,” she explains, “which is why you look hot doing it.” Even if this particular crush isn’t the one for you, you’ll learn with practice how to show your interest in a way that makes you practically irresistible. Now, flip your hair and go do your thing, girl!