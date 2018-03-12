Elite Daily
How To Get Over Someone Who Was Never Yours, As Told By Real Women

Up until my current relationship, I was consistently single. Now, to be clear, this doesn't mean that I didn't have any traces of romance in my life. In fact, looking back on it, there was always someone special in my life. It was basically a long series of almost-relationships and, if you've ever had one of those, you know they're more difficult to get over than any other form of relationship. If you're wondering how to get over someone you never dated, read these Reddit AskWomen responses from ladies who have managed to do it on their own.

It's just like getting over a real relationship.

/u/risecciori

Accept the situation and move forward.

/u/todayonbloopers

Give yourself a reality check but don't give up hope for the future.

/u/snazzicles

Find someone new to focus your attention on.

/u/NotJokingAround

Give it time.

/u/treelinedavenue

Phase them out of your life completely.

/u/peachesMcKeen

Wait until you fall in love with someone new.

/u/Cracked_Teapot2494

Remember there's someone who actually respects you out there.

/u/grewish89

You have to respect their decision.

/u/Hellomellowme

The final takeaway here? Well, just because it wasn't a "real relationship" doesn't mean it won't be difficult to get over. Do yourself a favor and treat it like a real breakup.

