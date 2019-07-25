Free anything is great, like those little food samples that Costco hands out or any BOGO deal ever. But free makeup products? That's on a whole other level of awesome. The details of how to get a free MAC lipstick on National Lipstick Day have just been revealed and they are indeed quite delightful. Free lipstick? Did I die and go to heaven? There's never been a better time to add a pout-perfecting product to your beauty arsenal, so start carving some time out of your weekend now to score one completely gratis.

While National Lipstick Day is technically only one day, July 29, MAC is being super generous and giving you the chance to snag a freebie over the course of three days. From July 27 to July 29, you'll take home a full-size lipstick for $0 with any purchase of $25 or more made online at maccosmetics.com. You'll be able to choose from eight shades, including CB96 lipstick, MAC's first backstage creation, so there will definitely be a freebie you'll love. If you spend $50 or more, you'll also be able to snag a super cute free MAC Lipstick Canister to hold all of your brushes in. Finally, MAC stores will be inviting customers to experience a complimentary lip demo where they can choose from over 350 shades in every texture to test drive — it's the perfect occasion at which to discover your go-to fall lipstick.

Need some inspiration as to how to hit those $25 and $50 minimums? Check out some of MAC's best-sellers below.

Magic Wand

Versicolour Varnish Cream Lip Stain $22 | MAC Buy Now

This uber-light liquid lip stain promises bold coverage and a fresh, moist finish that'll last all day and all night.

Complexion Situation

Studio Fix Fluid SPF $31 | MAC Buy Now

While I haven't been wearing any sort of foundation or tinted moisturizer on my face as of late because it's just too hot, this SPF 15 foundation will definitely be added to my beauty cabinet come fall. It lasts for 24 hours, boasts a matte finish, and controls shine. Check, check, and check.

I'm Blushing

Mineralize Blush $30 | MAC Buy Now

This mineral-based powder blush boasts pearlized shimmer finish and buildable formula. It goes on smoothly and will result in an ultra sheer wash of color.

Lash Out

In Extreme Dimension 3D Black Lash Mascara $24 | MAC Buy Now

This mascara does everything you'd want it to: it adds volume, extends length, and creates curl, all while conditioning your lashes. It's not crunchy or flaky and is guaranteed to provide smudge-free wear.

Oldie But A Goodie

Matte Lipstick $19 | MAC Buy Now

Call me old fashioned, but this is and will forever be my favorite MAC product. MAC's matte lipsticks stay on like no other lipsticks do, so yeah, I'll buy two of these and get a third free.

Brush Up

Brush Kit $100 | MAC Buy Now

Valued at $143, this four-piece brush set is a total steal. Featuring an oval brush, foundation brush, and a blending brush, it's got you and your complexion needs covered.

Glow Girl

Strobe Cream $35 | MAC Buy Now

Formulated with powerful botanicals, this vitamin and green tea-rich cream will help brighten and clarify your skin, no matter how dull or worn-out it may be.