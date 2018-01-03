How To Find A Hookup Buddy This Winter, According To Your Zodiac Sign

After the glow of New Year's dissipates, we are left with the cold, bleak, endless stretch of January. We can get through these days with one of two ways: by watching the entirety of Black Mirror or the universally more preferred method of generating body heat with some hearty snuggling. And don't worry — even if you missed the boat on cuffing season, there's still time to find a cuddle partner. As always, the stars have got your back. You can figure out how to find a hookup buddy, based on your astrological sun sign.

Yes, you were born with an innate ability to connect with people based not only on whether your element is air, water, earth, or fire, but whether your sign is fixed, mutable, and cardinal. Your sign influences not only how you attract partners, but what you do with them when you have them in your clutches. Some signs will opt for a rotating cast of lovers; others will stick to one partner and play it aloof. And others will fall head over heels in love with their winter play partner. (Here's looking at you, Cancer.)

Of course, before you even get there, you have to find a friend with benefits in the first place. Here's how to wield your particular kind of out of world charm.

Aries (March 21 To April 19)

Aries, you never have trouble finding a new crush. Anyone who walks through your life is fair game for a new flirtation. But this winter, you'll be revisiting the old. One of your past lovers will make for an ideal hookup buddy. You're not a particularly sentimental sign, so you won't suffer a journey down memory lane. Who knows? The second time might even be better than the first. Maybe you and your ex have matured enough to make it past spring.

Taurus (April 20 To May 20)

Do you ever get sick of hearing about how much your heart follows your stomach, Taurus? I don't mean to make fun. It's just the truth! This winter, your butcher, organic grocer, or natural foods store will be the perfect place to meet someone who is as into eating out as you are. And there's a pun that is fully intended.

Gemini (May 21 To June 20)

Gemini, it's hard to believe that you've made it this far without falling into some kind of fling. Maybe it's simply that you have too many options right now and aren't sure where to land. If you stop your whirlwinding for a moment, you'll find that there's already someone in your social circle who will make a suitable cuddle buddy for the next two months of winter. Remember that this can be strictly a matter of body heat. Don't worry about making it last.

Cancer (June 21 To July 22)

You have a hard time asking for help, Cancer, but your friends have got your back this season. And no, I don't mean that you should start hooking up with one of your besties. You've been there, done that, and know how it tends to go. Instead of seeking warmth in familiar places, ask your friends to set you up with someone they know. A co-worker, a childhood friend, or someone from their spinning class will make a great snuggle buddy for you this winter, and there's some potential for a future, too.

Leo (July 23 To August 22)

Leo, when the weather gets cold outside, your fire needs room to breathe. Stoke your flames by heading to the club. One thing is going to lead to another for you on the dance floor this season. Just take it slow. You don't want to burn through something good when it's only getting started, and not everything has to happen in the very first night.

Virgo (August 23 To September 22)

When the weather gets cold outside, Virgo, you like to warm up your body by going to the gym. This is the perfect time to notice the cutie warming up on the elliptical next to you. Invite them out for a post-workout juice or a detoxifying tea cleanse, and bam, you've got a snuggle partner for the price of a trip to the gym. Good on you, Virgo.

Libra (September 23 To October 22)

Libra, this winter, your best bet is finding a hookup buddy from afar. Traveling to somewhere new might be in the cards for you, and when you do, fire up that old dating app. There's someone out there who wants to take you out on the town and spend a long weekend in an Airbnb bed or, better yet, on the beach. Just be sure that when you book those plane tickets, your destination is somewhere warm.

Scorpio (October 23 To November 21)

Let's cut to the chase, Scorpio. When it comes to finding a partner, you waste a lot of time playing mind games. This winter, it's time to actually find a cuddle buddy who meets your manipulative match. The next time your friend group gets together for a board game, try and get with the person who comes in first place. Or try taking up a competitive sport to see whether or not you can meet someone who is truly in your league.

Sagittarius (November 22 To December 21)

You're the scholar of the zodiac, Sagittarius, and every person you meet is a new experience waiting to be deciphered. This winter, someone from your book club or even a classmate will be a nice fling for you — at first. And while you rarely have trouble staying unattached, this affair might bring something different for you. Don't shut out a fresh start that might turn into a really nice partnership.

Capricorn (December 22 To January 19)

Capricorn, you need to stop being so hard on yourself. Sex can be a form of self-care. This winter, follow what feels good to find someone who can give you the sexual healing you need. A trip to the day spa might lead to a chance encounter, or a yoga class might introduce you to someone who is into helping you out with some partnered stretch. Make this season all about giving into your pleasure. The first step is finding it.

Aquarius (January 20 To February 18)

The Mad Hatter of the zodiac, Aquarius has no trouble looking for love in all of the strangest places. Even though you are winter's child, the cold can settle you into a kind of dull routine. You feel your best when you shake it up. The next time you're wavering between going out and staying in, Aquarius, bite the bullet and agree to meet up with your friends for karaoke. Someone's waiting to do a duet.

Pisces (February 19 To March 20)

Dreamy Pisces, your wish is the universe's command. Wherever you look for someone to get into bed with is exactly where you will find them. Strike up a conversation with that cute person browsing in the bookstore. Flirt shamelessly with the hottie standing in line in front of you at the grocery store. Even if the gestures you put out there don't seem to work in your favor, you'll flatter someone and improve their day. And all you need is one that will pay off. You make your miracle. Start practicing.

