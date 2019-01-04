Snoring is "probably the biggest" problem couples face when it comes to sleeping, McGinn says. There's the challenge of being a still sleeper in bed with a kicker, too.

Kicking around in bed could be symptomatic of Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep behavior disorder. Instead of resting peacefully, people with the disorder toss and turn during their REM sleep. Snoring, on the other hand, can be a sign that you or your partner suffer from sleep apnea.

"If there are any sort of major sleep disturbances happening — for whatever reason and happening for a prolonged period of time — it’s worth having a conversation with your doctor," McGinn says. "You would then have a sleep study done and take further actions from that."

Still, McGinn says, focusing on sleep hygiene, environment, and habits can be effective here, too. Apart from buying a mattress that absorbs movement, you can also reduce the effects of tossing and turning another way.

"For my husband and I, we always like to use separate duvet covers. We learned that the hard way. We would get into full-out battles. We’re both blanket-hogs!" McGinn explains. "'And then we said, ‘Why are we doing this?'" McGinn and her husband currently have a king-sized bed, each sleeping with queen-sized duvet covers. Which honestly sounds like a dream.

The final solution, which could be on the radar for long-term couples, is having your own bedrooms. In her time as a sleep consultant, McGinn has seen the benefits.

“More and more people now are just sleeping in separate bedrooms, because they’re just wanting to focus on sleep. Not because there is any trouble in the marriage or relationship," McGinn says, "But because they just want to have that better sleep.”

When you're looking at all of the options there are on hand, sleeping with a new partner doesn't have to be a nightmare.