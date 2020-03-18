Since public health officials have stressed that social distancing is the best way to prevent the coronavirus from spreading, you’ll likely be spending a lot more time at home in the coming weeks. Keeping your distance is an effective way to protect yourself and others from catching the virus, but isolating during such a stressful time can be mentally and emotionally difficult. If you're wondering how to cope with loneliness during the coronavirus outbreak, I bear good news: Experts say you can do your part to slow the contagion while still feeling connected to others.

All individuals crave some level of human connection (shoutout to my fellow struggling extroverts). In order to satisfy that craving, you may find yourself scrolling through Twitter and Instagram more than ever before — but the problem with relying on your social media feeds is that a lot of what you see is probably related to the outbreak, which could exacerbate your anxiety. Surely, there’s something to be said for staying informed about the latest news updates, and seeing what others in your network are thinking or feeling, but keep in mind that there are other ways to accomplish both of those things if you feel that social media is having a detrimental effect on your emotional and mental wellbeing.

When the loneliness starts getting the best of you, simply try one of these creative strategies for instantly cultivating feelings of connection.

1. Throw A Netflix Party. Shutterstock Watching Grey's Anatomy or The Office is way more fun when you and your besties can converse about the heartfelt moments between characters or the hilarious hijinks they get into (looking at you, Jim Halpert). Luckily, the Netflix Party Chrome browser extension allows you to do just that. Not only does the extension synchronize playback so you're watching the film or TV episode at the exact same time, but it also has a group chat feature for you all to share a few LOLs, emojis, and other reactions throughout the viewing experience. You could even turn it into a drinking game — like taking a sip any time Michael Scott brags to the camera about his managerial skills (warning: this could get messy).

2. Have A Dinner Or Drinks Date Over FaceTime Amanda Ruiz, a licensed professional counselor and founder of The Counseling Collective, says that now is the perfect time to use technology to your advantage. Rather than eating dinner alone, make a plan to enjoy a meal with a friend, family member, or partner by using FaceTime. Why not tackle the same recipe, and cook together while you're video chatting? You could also organize a virtual happy hour with a group of besties, and catch up over a glass or two of wine, homemade sangria, margs, or mocktails.

3. 'Meet' Your New Matches. Did you know that Bumble has an in-app video chat feature? That means that even if you're practicing social distancing and avoiding dates IRL, you can still get some face time with your crushes. As soon as you’ve matched with someone, all you have to do is hit the video icon in the top right-hand corner of your convo screen. (Note: Only women get to make the first move on video chat). Interacting over video chat is a great way to get a feel for your chemistry and communication compatibility, as facial cues can reveal far more than DMing or texting. Who knows? While in isolation, you could very well have your first date with "The One."

4. Start A Virtual Club. Shutterstock Whether you're eager to catch up on the latest celebrity memoirs, dating podcasts, or documentaries, now is a great time to launch a virtual club where you can share your thoughts and have thought-provoking discussions. If you're starting a book club, Goodreads allows you to establish an online group where you can keep track of members, provide deets on your online meetings, and moderate convos on a discussion board. For other types of clubs, consider making a Facebook page where you can share viewing/listening suggestions and post the schedule for your virtual meetings. You can use Google Forms or Survey Monkey to vote on new reads, flicks, shows, or podcasts. Then, host your virtual discussions via Skype, Google Hangouts video chat, Zoom, or another similar service.

5. Tune Into A Virtual Concert. As more concerts and music festivals have gotten canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, many musicians — including Chris Martin from Coldplay, Katherine McPhee, and Keith Urban — are recording live performances from their own homes to keep fans entertained. On March 16, Martin shared a virtual concert that included a number of Coldplay's classics, as well as a teaser for a new song. John Legend also live-streamed a performance from his official Instagram account Tuesday at 4 p.m. EST. The app Squad allows you to screenshare with a friend, so you can stream concerts at the same time. And hey, you won't have to deal with crowds or overpriced beer. Check out a full list of upcoming virtual concerts on NPR.

6. Take A Virtual Cooking Class. Shutterstock Now that you have some extra time on your hands to whip up a delicious meal (and hopefully, have stocked up on some essentials), head over to Antoni Porowski’s Instagram account for some culinary inspiration. The Queer Eye resident food expert just launched a new series hilariously titled “Quar Eye: Cooking Lessons in Quarantine," which takes you through the steps of relatively simple yet satiating recipes. Porowski's first lesson teaches you how to make the “Keep Calm-lette." It's the perfect dish to whip up with a friend or family member, and you can compare results while you chow down after the class.

7. Play Online Games With Friends. Nearly any board or card game you can think of, from Yahtzee to chess, can be played online, which means that you can indulge that competitive streak without leaving your home. Challenge your friends to a game of Uno or shoot some virtual pool via Facebook instant games, or wheel and deal your way to fortune in an online game of Monopoly. In need of a few laughs? You can't go wrong with a digital round of the outrageous Cards Against Humanity.

8. Start A Creative Competition. There's hardly a better time to get the creative juices flowing and rediscover a long lost artistic passion. A friend of mine recently participated in a playwriting “bake-off” — where each member was sent five “ingredients” to include in their story (a certain setting, theme, etc.), and submitted their finished piece by the deadline the next day. You can totally adapt this idea to a variety of other art forms, too. Why not launch a songwriting, poetry, painting, or graphic design challenge? All you need are a few friends or acquaintances with the same hobby. Once you've decided on the guidelines, schedule a video chat to discuss and provide feedback on your masterpieces.

9. Get A Social Sweat On. Shutterstock While many gyms and fitness studios have closed, a number of them are offering virtual classes to members and non-members alike to get their sweat on — and while they're stuck at home. From bootcamps and barre to yoga and Piloxing (Pilates + boxing, FTW), Classpass offers a plethora of digital classes to choose from. Also, Planet Fitness is currently streaming a ton of workouts via their Facebook page — and those classes are available to non-members free of charge. Enlist a workout buddy to participate in the class of your choosing, and after streaming it at the same time, catch up over a recovery smoothie or shake via video chat or a phone call.